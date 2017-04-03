WATCH: Javier Fores has lucky escape after motorbike catches fire

Spanish World Superbikes rider Javier Fores was lucky to come away with no serious injuries after his bike suddenly caught fire midway through qualifying for a race in his home country.

While the 31-year-old’s mind may have originally been focused on setting the fastest time, it only took a few seconds for everything to change.

Fores’ Ducati became engulfed by flames, but he gave a cool response to the heated situation, managing to slow his bike while also leading it off the main track and away from his fellow riders.

The Spaniard was then able to jump off the bike and quickly unzip his racing suit, before bolting away to get help.

Though Fores suffered some burns from the incident, he remained determined to feature in the coming race.

He later managed to be fit for the second race of the weekend, finishing sixth.