Woods not giving up on Tigers’ NRL season

They’ve lost four on the trot and are still without a head coach, but Wests Tigers skipper Aaron Woods is refusing to give up on his team’s NRL finals chances this season.

The Tigers remain rooted to the bottom of the competition ladder after a wasteful 28-6 defeat to surprise packets St George-Illawarra on Sunday.

And while the joint-venture is likely to unveil former Warriors and Penrith mentor Ivan Cleary at some point this week, serious questions remain about their post-season hopes in 2017.

No team sitting in last spot after round five in at least the past ten seasons has recovered in time to make the finals, however Woods is adamant the Tigers can break the trend.

“It’s tough at the moment with everything that’s happening, but all we can do is work hard each day. I’ve got 100 per cent faith in all the boys we’ve got,” Woods said after the Dragons loss.

“It’s not as if we’re not trying. I think we just got a little bit frustrated out there. We had a lot of opportunities but we just couldn’t capitalise it. I thought we were better in the second half.

“But we had a lot of consecutive sets straight after halftime and then just that one pass where Dragons put a lot of pressure on us, we just couldn’t put them away.”

Interim coach Andrew Webster admitted he was unsure whether his second match in charge since Jason Taylor’s shock axing would be his last at the helm.

But he was adamant the team’s defensive ills – all five of the Dragons’ tries at ANZ Stadium came down their right edge – could be cured quickly.

“It’s an easy fix for us. We know how to solve those problems, and we’ve just got to get to the next job. Tries from kicking in behind us, we’ve got to read where their winger is,” he said.

Asked whether he’d be one to continue attempting to improve their defence, Webster said: “I’m not sure who’s going to be fixing them. We’ll find out.

“Tomorrow we’ll turn up ready to go. For next week, I’m an assistant coach, or have the interim role again and be working hard to fix the problems.”

Meanwhile, veteran hooker Matt Ballin will undergo scans after suffering another knee injury in his return match from back-to-back knee reconstructions.

However, Webster stressed the latest setback is on a different leg.

“It’s not the knee that he’s had problems with, it’s his other knee. We don’t know how serious it is at the moment,” he said.

“He was trying to push off it and he was struggling to. So at halftime we made the call not to let him go back out there. We don’t want to put him in jeopardy at the moment.”