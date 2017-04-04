AFL Round 2 wrap: Stats and facts

Eddy gets a bounce from the footy Gods for first AFL goal

Here is an analysis of the youngsters, milestone-getters, best players and match facts from all the AFL action over Round 2.

Match Facts

– The Greater Western Sydney Giants recorded their first ever 100-point win this weekend, piling on the pain against the Gold Coast Suns, beating their previous winning margin of 92 points over the Fremantle Dockers last year.

It was also their highest ever score, besting the 158 they accumulated against the Hawthorn Hawks, also last year.

– Dynamic forward Toby Greene became the first man to play 100 games for the Giants.

– Not since Round 22, 2013, has North Melbourne scored over 100 points and still lost. They scored 103 on that occassion, losing to the Hawks by 14 points. They have had 28 losses in all since that match.

– For the first time since 2004, the Adelaide Crows have defeated Hawthorn in a Hawks home match. In this time, Hawthorn has won eight home matches against the Crows, including matches at Aurora Stadium in Tasmania and Etihad Stadium.

The only man who is still playing from that 2004 game is Hawks veteran Sam Mitchell.

– For the first time in twelve years, and the first time in Nathan Jones’ career, the Demons start the season 2-0.

– For the first time in the club’s history, the Tigers played back-to-back Thursday night matches. They do not play another Thursday or Friday night game for the rest of the 2017 season.

Youngsters who Impressed

Wayne Milera

The midfielder was again impressive in his team’s win, showing clean ball skills and composure under pressure. He only racked up 16 disposals but created lots of pressure and went at a 94% efficiency.

Brayden Preuss

A late inclusion for incumbent Todd Goldstein, Preuss certainly was the better ruckman, taking 46 hit outs, more than three times that of his closest Geelong rival. His influence around the ground was also prominent, with 13 possessions and five tackles.

Multiple times he also drew players to him, freeing up teammates around the ground. He did give away the free kick which delivered the winning blow, but without him, the Kangaroos would likely not have gotten to that position in the first place.

My pick for the rising star.

Nic Newman

The left-footer finally debuted at the top level on Friday after being a ball magnet last year in the NEAFL. He showed slick skills in defence and fed off his senior team-mates well. His six tackles showed great pressure. With continuity, he could improve rapidly.

Eric Hipwood

A left-field choice with the forward only collecting eight disposals. Gets on the list because he took three strong grabs and kicked two goals at vital stages in the game. The versatile forward is also speedy around the ground.

Caleb Marchbank

Marchbank was unrelenting on the last line, not allowing a goal to be scored on him all day and looks as though he has gelled quickly and effectively with his new team-mates already.

He showed his durability, spending 90% of a tense battle on the ground. Took six marks and laid four tackles.

Milestone Men

Brent Stanton – 250 games (played at least 15 games each season since debuting in 2004)

Sam Reid – 100 games

Toby Greene – 100 games (first to reach a century for the Giants)

Jamie Cripps – 100 games

Brownlow predictions

Richmond versus Collingwood

3 Trent Cotchin

2 Brodie Grundy

1 Adam Treloar

Western Bulldogs versus Sydney Swans

3 Marcus Bontempelli

2 Sam Reid

1 Liam Picken

Adelaide Crows versus Hawthorn Hawks

3 Rory Sloane

2 Sam Jacobs

1 Tom Lynch

GWS Giants versus Gold Coast Suns

3 Jeremy Cameron

2 Josh Kelly

1 Toby Greene

Brisbane Lions versus Essendon Bombers

3 Zach Merrett

2 Dayne Beams

1 Jobe Watson

West Coast Eagles versus St Kilda Saints

3 Luke Shuey

2 Tom Hickey

1 Elliott Yeo

Geelong Cats versus North Melbourne Kangaroos

3 Patrick Dangerfield

2 Brayden Preuss

1 Shaun Higgins

Melbourne Demons versus Carlton Blues

3 Clayton Oliver

2 Dom Tyson

1 Marc Murphy

Port Adelaide Power versus Fremantle Dockers

3 Robbie Gray

2 Ollie Wines

1 Dan Houston

2017 Leaderboard

5 Patrick Dangerfield

5 Dayne Beams

5 Zach Merrett

5 Ollie Wines

Coleman Medal

11 – Josh Kennedy

10 – Jeremy Cameron

9 – Orazio Fantasia and Sam Reid

Disposals

75 – Tom Mitchell

72 – Andrew Gaff

71 – Clayton Oliver

Tackles

30 – Tom Liberatore

21 – Lin Jong

19 – Taylor Adams and Rory Sloane

Hitouts

84 – Aaron Sandilands

79 – Shane Mumford

77 – Max Gawn

Clearances

20 – Tom Rockliff

19 – Lachie Neale

19 – Dylan Shiel