Biggest schedule in Commonwealth Games history unveiled for Gold Coast 2018

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Hometown hero Sally Pearson will be hoping Black Friday is a lucky day next year when she chases Commonwealth Games glory.

The schedule for the 2018 Gold Coast Games has been announced and Pearson’s 100m hurdles final on April 13 next year looms as a highlight.

The Olympic gold medallist is on the comeback trail after injury ruled her out of last year’s Rio Games and ran her fastest time in four years on the weekend with a 12.53 seconds at the national titles in Sydney.

The Games will kick off in exactly one year’s time with the opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium.

Other highlights from the schedule include the men’s and women’s 100m athletics final on April 9.

The men’s and women’s marathons will be held on April 15 before the closing ceremony gets underway that evening.

The final day of competition will be a busy one across the coast with the men’s basketball finals, the netball final and the conclusion of the rugby sevens tournament at Robina.

The first beach volleyball competition in a Commonwealth Games will be held at Coolangatta from April 6-12.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games program is the biggest in Games history, boasting the largest medal event program and the most number of sessions.

The Games will also feature the largest ever para-sport program for a Commonwealth Games with 38 medal events across seven disciplines involving 300 para-sport athletes.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games ticket request phase runs from April 24 to May 22.