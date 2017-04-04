Carter, Rokocoko, Imhoff cleared of doping

Paris-based former All Blacks Dan Carter and Joe Rokococo have been officially cleared of doping by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD).

The two New Zealanders and Racing 92 club team-mate Juan Imhoff, an Argentina international, were investigated after last year returning urine samples that contained a corticosteroid used as a painkiller.

They were cleared by the medical commission of the French Rugby Federation in October but were summoned again in January to appear before the country’s official anti-doping body.

Racing 92 announced on Monday that the players had been cleared.

In a statement, the club said while delighted with the outcome, the “pseudo-affair” had cast a shadow over the club and its players.

First five-eighth great Carter responded with relief at the ruling, with the investigation having spanned a period which included his being charged with drink driving in Paris in February.

“It’s been a frustrating process but satisfying to finally get the final clearance from the AFLD,” Carter wrote on social media.

“It has been difficult having my integrity questioned so thank you for all the support.”