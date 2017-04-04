Cleary won’t chase son Nathan for Tigers

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Ivan Cleary has laughed off suggestions he is set to try to lure his son Nathan to the Wests Tigers after taking over as head coach.

Cleary, who on Monday was announced the Tigers’ new coach until the end of 2020 NRL season, will be in a unique situation in round 22 when his charges come face-to-face with Penrith, who are guided around the park by Nathan.

Nathan last year opted against activating a father-son get out clause which would have allowed him to leave the Panthers after Ivan was replaced by Anthony Griffin following the 2015 season.

Since making his debut, Nathan has established himself as one of the best young halfbacks in the competition and last year signed a contract extension which tied him to the foot of the mountains until the end of 2019.

The Tigers have highly-rated halves Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks on their books but are fighting to retain them beyond 2017 and Cleary said there was no temptation to lure his son to Concord as a potential replacement.

“He’s got a couple more years at the Panthers which I’m very happy and comfortable with,” Cleary said of Nathan.

“He’s still trying to find his feet in the NRL and he’s in a good system there. I’m happy to see him develop.”

The Panthers and Tigers will meet in Round 22 in what shapes as a battle for bragging rights in the Cleary household.

Asked if it would be awkward going head-to-head with his own flesh and blood, Cleary said: “Probably. I honestly haven’t thought too much more than that.

“It’s obviously a unique situation. Hopefully he gets picked in first grade that week.”