Contenders for Cooper Cronk

With the Storm maestro on his way to Sin City in 2017, here’s a look at the clubs Cooper Cronk could join in his final seasons of NRL football.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels are building up a promising squad, and with the heartbreaking loss of Kieran Foran, the arrival of Cronk would be the final piece of the puzzle for them.

The departing Semi Radradra would open up some cap space, and Cronk with five-eighth Corey Norman would form one of the best halves combinations in the game.

And don’t forget Cronk’s relationship with former Storm mentor Brad Arthur, who is one of the best coaches in the competition in terms of having a strong relationship with his players.

Wests Tigers

If there’s one team that has the ability to splurge cash it will be the Tigers.

With their ‘big four’ off contract, there is a warchest for Cronk, and he’s definitely a player you can build a squad around.

If they could somehow keep James Tedesco and Mitchell Moses, the Tigers could be on their way out of the rut they’ve found themselves in.

Incoming coach Ivan Cleary could be a major factor for Cronk, adding to the appeal of starting afresh.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Another club looking for a fresh crop of players, the Bulldogs are also rumoured to be targeting Tedesco, Moses and Aaron Woods from their western Sydney rivals.

If they can somehow crunch their numbers, the Bulldogs could be the Dogs of War once more, especially with a professional like Cronk leading them around.

The drama over coach Des Hasler has finally been resolved, after he re-signed for a further two seasons, and playing under one of the best coaches in the comp could help sway Cronk.