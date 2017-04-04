Dockers fully behind under-fire Lyon

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

Fremantle football operations manager Chris Bond is adamant Ross Lyon is the right man to lead the club’s rebuild, and remains confident captain Nat Fyfe will re-sign on a long-term deal.

The heat is on Lyon following the club’s disastrous 0-2 start to the AFL season, with some fans already calling for him to be sacked.

The Dockers won just four games last year, and Dockers fans are up in arms after watching their side suffer heavy losses to Geelong (42 points) and Port Adelaide (89) over the past fortnight.

Lyon is contracted until the end of 2020, but he’s facing increasing external pressure.

Some pundits believe Lyon has struggled to adapt to the trend of more attractive, high-scoring football adopted by several AFL teams.

But Bond believes Lyon is the perfect coach to lead the club’s four-year rebuild.

“It’s hugely positive to have someone like Ross at our club,” Bond told 6PR’s Sportsday show.

“He’s the first experienced coach we’ve ever had. We’ve gone to grand finals, preliminary finals, and finals.

“The strength of Ross is he’s the first person to put his hand up and say, ‘What we’re doing at the moment isn’t working’, and we all take responsibility for that.

“From our point of view, to have him as a long-term coach of our football club is outstanding for us.

“And the path we’re taking – no one could be better at heading it up than he is.”

Fyfe is out of contract at the end of the season, and fans fear the Brownlow medallist will leave the club if results don’t improve.

Respected football commentator Dennis Cometti said the Dockers should consider letting Fyfe go in order to secure a good deal.

But Bond wants Fyfe to stay, and confident the 25-year-old will choose to re-sign.

“It’s really important for Nat to be here and be captain at this club for a long period of time,” Bond said.

“He’s an incredible role model for our players and our club.

“We’re confident he’ll make that decision to stay with us for the long term. But we’ll worry about that when the decision’s made.”

The Fremantle 22 who ran out against Port Adelaide was the third oldest team that round.

But that could change dramatically in round three after Lyon promised to wield the axe ahead of Saturday night’s clash with the Western Bulldogs at Domain Stadium.

First-round draft pick Griffin Logue could make his debut, while Tom Sheridan, Harley Balic, and Ethan Hughes are others in the selection mix.