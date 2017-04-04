Gold Coast should part with Ablett: Bomber

Eddy gets a bounce from the footy Gods for first AFL goal

Former Geelong coach Mark Thompson believes Gold Coast will eventually part with struggling AFL star Gary Ablett.

The dual Brownlow medallist’s future is the subject of heavy conjecture after an underwhelming start to the season, having been denied a trade back to Geelong at the end of last year.

Ablett’s listless form has coincided with a disastrous start for the Suns, including a 102-point drubbing by Greater Western Sydney.

The 32-year-old Ablett has two years left on his multi-million dollar contract and Gold Coast have insisted he will see them out.

But Thompson, who coached Ablett’s Geelong side to premierships in 2007 and 2009, says he doubts the Suns would block another trade request.

“I think if he wants to go back, it’s almost set up now that you shouldn’t stand in people’s ways, should you?,” Thompson told the Seven Network.

“If that’s the case, he’s just got to say it and they’ll probably let him go.”

Ablett’s 16 disposals against the Giants was one of his lowest returns in recent memory, and the veteran also copped criticism for a perceived lack of defensive effort.

“It looked like he was disinterested, it looked like he wasn’t happy to be playing mainly in the forward line,” Carlton premiership coach Robert Walls told Fox Footy.

“He’s got to get over that. The team goes before the individual.

“He’s got to realise … at nearly 33 years of age, his best is behind him but he can help the team if he goes forward and does a job for them up there.”

But Thompson backed the eight-time All-Australian to improve his performance after playing just 14 games last season.

“He’s not Superman,” Thompson said.

“No one can just jump in and turn the button on and just play how (they) want.

“He’ll run into some good form.”