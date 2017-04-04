‘Irresponsible’ Dees duo facing bans

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

Hawthorn great Jason Dunstall has slammed Melbourne duo Jordan Lewis and Jesse Hogan, who are both facing AFL suspensions for striking opponents in Sunday’s win over Carlton.

Lewis was offered a three-match ban for his challenge on Blues onballer Patrick Cripps and Hogan can accept a two-game suspension for striking Sam Rowe.

Cripps suffered a fractured jaw and is in doubt for Sunday’s clash with Essendon.

A medical report from Carlton was part of the evidence assessed by the match review panel before Lewis was charged, with the incident classed as intentional with medium impact to the head.

The former Hawthorn onballer has a bad tribunal record, which increased his penalty from two to three games.

Melbourne can go to the tribunal on Tuesday evening for Lewis or Hogan but risk adding another game to their penalties.

Dunstall said it was a disappointing hitch for the Demons after their strong start to the season.

“It’s irresponsible from both of them,” he told Fox Footy.

“Jesse Hogan is only a young player but he’s a key player.

“This is a young team that has won their first couple of games and are ready to go somewhere. You can’t do it without your good players.”

The bans represent the first significant setback to Melbourne’s strong early-season form.

The Demons and Geelong are unbeaten ahead of Saturday’s twilight clash at Etihad Stadium, where Melbourne have a poor record.

Scott Thompson’s crude forearm jolt on Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield in the first quarter on Sunday earned the North Melbourne defender a one-game ban

But Thompson’s teammate Braydon Preuss can accept a $1000 fine after he was booked during the match for rough conduct.

Preuss clumsily cannoned into Jackson Thurlow’s back at a marking contest.

Sydney’s Zak Jones can also take a $1000 fine for rough conduct against Western Bulldogs recruit Travis Cloke and Hawthorn defender Ben Stratton faces the same penalty for striking Adelaide forward Eddie Betts.