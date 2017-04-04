Looking at each club’s chances of signing Cooper Cronk

How each Sydney club’s NRL halves look with Cooper Cronk intending to move north.

CANTERBURY: Josh Reynolds (2017) and Moses Mbye (2020)

Could still be in the market for a halfback with Reynolds off contract and suggestions of Mbye shifting to hooker. Chairman Ray Dib has previously indicated that they won’t make decisions until a salary cap is set, and Kieran Foran could be a more likely option. Newly re-signed coach Des Hasler expressed his interest for Cronk on Tuesday.

VERDICT: Some chance

CRONULLA: James Maloney (2018) and Chad Townsend (2017)

Townsend is off contract at the end of the year, and the Sharks could have a bit of money to splurge if Luke Lewis and Paul Gallen retire, and Jack Bird leaves. Would be a superstar signing in place of Townsend, but having won the 2016 premiership, the club face a challenge to fit the rest of their squad under the salary cap.

VERDICT: Outside chance

MANLY: Blake Green (2018) and Daly Cherry-Evans (2023)

Have a lot of money invested in Cherry-Evans and it’s very hard to see that changing.

VERDICT: No chance

PARRAMATTA: Clint Gutherson (2019) and Corey Norman (2019)

Have money to spend after last year’s mass exodus and coach Brad Arthur has previously suggested it could be used in the halves. Norman is a natural five-eighth and could revert back to the No.6 jersey. Have had a rotten run of luck with halfbacks but Cronk would be the man to answer their woes.

VERDICT: Front-runners

PENRITH: Te Maire Martin (2018) and Nathan Cleary (2019)

Have placed their faith in two youngsters and it’s hard to see Phil Gould or Anthony Griffin changing that.

VERDICT: No chance

SOUTH SYDNEY: Cody Walker (2019) and Adam Reynolds (2021)

Walker has starred in the No.6 so far this year and they have the NSW halfback in Reynolds. Walker could shift to fullback if Greg Inglis has ongoing injury concerns but that’s unlikely to be decided on this year. General manager Shane Richardson has already told media they won’t pursue Cronk.

VERDICT: Very unlikely

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA: Gareth Widdop (2017) and Ben Hunt (2022)

Unlikely to want to spend big on another playmaker after reportedly investing up to $1.2 million a season in Hunt for the next five years. Meanwhile Widdop has a number of options, including the English Super League.

VERDICT: Unlikely

SYDNEY ROOSTERS: Luke Keary (2018) and Mitchell Pearce (2019)

Keary has been one of the buys of the year at five-eighth and have locked in Mitchell Pearce long-term.

VERDICT: No chance

WESTS TIGERS Mitchell Moses (2017) and Luke Brooks (2017)

Both their halves are off contract at the end of the year and their future is yet to be decided by new coach Ivan Cleary. Cronk’s move not only possibly lowers their value in the Sydney market, but could give the Tigers a better and much-needed experienced option in the halves. Would also act as a mentor for Moses if Brooks was to leave.

VERDICT: Possible