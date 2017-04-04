Maclaren’s instincts are already refined beyond his years

Jamie Maclaren, at age 23, is the first Australian striker to score 15 or more goals in two consecutive seasons. He’s only the third striker of any nationality to do that, behind Besart Berisha and Bruno Fornaroli.

After a slow start to the season, hampered briefly by a contract spat – which is still an outstanding issue, less resolved than simply allowed to simmer down – Maclaren appears to have hit a rare vein of form, perhaps affronted by the fact he was overlooked for the last round of World Cup qualifiers.

Numerical tidbits aside, which are better suited to A-League trivia nights than considered arguments for national selection, the Brisbane Roar goalscorer is clearly the form striker in the competition at the moment.

Looking back on the laboured offensive displays against Iraq and the UAE, it seems an unwise decision for Ange Postecoglou not to have included him.

At 1.77m tall, Maclaren is not a striker who will bully opponents physically. He will not, through sheer tyranny of stature nor brawn, win all that many concussive aerial duels, or brush off many hulking centre backs.

He is an off-the-shoulder striker, an archetype that requires a significantly heightened sense of the game, of the tendencies of his teammates, of the fleeting soft-spots that appear and disappear in the opposing defence.

Strikers that succeed playing this way can usually do well into their twilight years; Jermaine Defoe, for example, is still proving immensely valuable in the Premier League for Sunderland. He and Maclaren are not so dissimilar, except in age.

While scoring a hat-trick against the Central Coast Mariners, Maclaren went through something of a journey over the course of the match.

His first half was dotted with expert runs, made at unlikely, potent angles, some of which were fractionally mistimed, others unrewarded, one of which was wrongly called for offside.

But when he did find himself in shooting positions, he was wasteful, shooting high early in the half, and later scuffing an effort directly at a Mariner positioned on the goal-line following Brandon Borrello’s sensational backheel.

There were only supplementary things to take confidence from at this point. Take the early chance, seen below:

Maclaren, at the top of the screen when Borrello gets the ball, lingers tactfully, on the very margin of the defensive line. He points, as he generally does before making a run, just as Borrello cuts inside, a perfectly synchronised set of movements.

His run is early, and his finish is poor, but his instincts for when and where to move are good. On this occasion, as an aside, Maclaren might have been the victim of a heavy, spongy pitch – considerably aerated by a rugby union match in the days prior – but the chance was so good, this barely qualifies as an excuse.

The situation repeated itself later in the half, with Maclaren toeing the offside line perfectly this time, only to be let down by Brett Holman’s overhit pass. See below:

It’s Maclaren’s near-constant movement that makes these runs so dangerous. He flits across the pitch, often using the runs of his teammates to draw attention away from him. This is a feature of all great strikers; often the best game-readers even direct their teammates in this way in real time.

For the Socceroos against the UAE last week, Tim Cahill – knowing full well his run is for misdirection purposes only – points at when Matt Leckie needs to cross the ball for James Troisi to run onto it. See below:

Across the world, Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, perhaps the worlds best in this regard, instructs his teammate Munir where to move, to best accommodate his own run.

The genius of Suarez, and the nous of Cahill, is what Maclaren should be aspiring to; he is already showing signs of a similar spatial understanding at such a young age.

These subtle details aside, Maclaren’s first half run-out was not a performance, as the teams went into the half-time break level and scoreless, that gave any indication of what was to come.

Rejoining proceedings after the hour mark and the Roar had conceded. They needed an equaliser to make good on a period of advanced pressure.

Maclaren’s first goal was an exhibition in astute movement and sharp finishing. Seen below, as Borrello tore toward the byline, Maclaren was lingering; he knew the Mariner centre backs were unaware of exactly where he was, sucked as they were toward Borello’s incision.

It was simply a matter of placing himself in a position where his teammate could find him, and as Borrello sped right up to the field margin, Maclaren had a split second to realise a cut-back was the only option Borello had, having originally pointed for a cross across the face of goal.

He darts back at the last moment and his flicked attempt takes the defender by surprise. He then slots the rebound in cleanly, through the legs of Ivan Necevski.

Suddenly, the Mariners were under siege.

Maclaren might have had two more in the next two minutes, crashing a shot that he had wondrously crafted, twisting this way, then that way, against the post. He then skyed a fizzing cross over the bar a few moments later, and then, just after that, was seen contesting Necevski’s clearance.

The bit firmly between his teeth, it took Maclaren four whole minutes to double his goal tally, scoring a tap-in after Liam Rose’s error. The ball should have been cleared by Rose, who got his feet in a muddle, and thus, arrived at Maclaren a little unexpectedly.

He sorted his feet out instantly, Jamie-on-the-spot, to give his team the lead.

His finishing was given another layer of varnish three minutes later when he scored his third.

Manuel Arana, who had just infuriated Maclaren by shooting high and wide a few seconds earlier, played the striker in, the ball bobbling erratically on the ploughed end of Suncorp.

Maclaren was at full speed, but he redirected the ball expertly back across Necevski, into the goal.

He took himself to the top of the Golden Boot race, and his team into a position from which they could not lose.

He could have had five on his own, missing more than he scored, instead, he had to be satisfied with an eight-minute hat-trick, a raucous return that will no doubt have had his agent’s phone ringing off the hook.

John Aloisi expressed his desire to keep him beyond this season, an obvious statement.

There is a very pleasing balance – of youth in Maclaren and Borello, and experience in Broich and Arana – in this Brisbane attack at the moment, and it would be a pleasure to see it intact next season.

There can be no question of Maclaren’s value now, after two great seasons back-to-back, and he stands only to get better. Whether that’s at the Roar or some other club, we’ll have to wait and see.