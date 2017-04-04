Matthews leads Aussie Tour of Spain 1-2-3

Michael Matthews has sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Spain to top an all-Australian podium where he was flanked by Jay McCarthy and Simon Gerrans.

The 26-year-old, in his first race for Team Sunweb, finished ahead of his compatriots after 153km of racing in the Basque Country in a time of 3hr 45:07sec.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s McCarthy was second with Team Orica’s Gerrans just pipping Katusha-Alpecin’s Jhonatan Restrepo for third.

Alex Aranburu, Yoann Bagot and Igor Anton formed the main breakaway of the day just moments after the race kicked off in Pamplona.

The trio opened up a four minute-advantage within the first 20km of racing before the peloton picked up the pace.

They were caught 19km from the line, with the order of teams at the front changing constantly

Gerrans led the bunch into the final corner but McCarthy pulled in front rounding the bend.

However, Matthews powered past on the finishing straight and triumphed with a comfortable margin, nabbing his first win of the season.