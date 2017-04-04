Super Rugby: The hard truths

Australian rugby has fallen in such grace since the 2015 World Cup, one would almost think it an anomaly they ever progressed passed the ‘pool of death’ in the first place.

Let’s just pause for a second and truly try to understand the scope of the embarrassment that has become the game of rugby in this country, both on and off the field.

Of course, and this is only my opinion, but some of the problems that the ARU can’t control has to do with the constant temptations big name players are offered from overseas markets. Often seeing them leave for a number of years to earn the big bucks while they’re still somewhat in their prime.

However, I think the vast majority of responsibility for this mess lies with the administrators running the game on a day to day basis.

Originally, a few weeks ago I had already written this article in a much more long-winded and brutal manner, but I think the best approach is to keep it short and sharp.

The failures of rugby in this country comes down to the fact that the old-boys image of private schooling and academy rugby isn’t working anymore as the best developmental approach to the game in this country.

Kids are not interested in rugby because the product has become bland, void of big names and the constant under-performance of both Super Rugby and the Wallabies.

For starters, the National Rugby Championship is a great initiative that should be helping establish future players with the fundamental playing skills and knowledge for the game.

Instead, we have a competition with a mix of teams that are horribly unbalanced and law variations that take away much of the game’s established rules for the crowds ‘entertainment’ value.

While I’m certainly not against variations to the laws of the game in small doses, the NRC is simply a mashed up version of union and league in an attempt to build interest in the competition.

The basic fundamentals of the game aren’t being refined and it clearly shows with the on-field performances.

One big argument is that we simply don’t have the depth for five teams to be competitive in the current format of the competition, hence this is why we are seeing such a fall-out effect now.

I do believe in part for this to be true, not because we don’t have the player interest or numbers with the skills to grow the game, more so that the ARU has been so poor in developing and communicating at the grass-roots level for so long now, meaning it will forever be seen as the elitist academy model.

This may have worked when there were only three Australian teams the administrators of the game had to invest in, but over the last 10-12 years, the clear and complete disconnect between the game’s power brokers, developmental players and supporter base has become ever more alarming and evident.

As it stands now, Australian Super Rugby franchises are 1-16 this year for wins and losses against international opposition. On an even more alarming note, Australian sides are also now 0-10 against New Zealand opposition.

Is it any wonder that reports are brewing that we will only see four Australian sides competing in the competition next year.

People can argue back and forth all day over which sides will be inevitably cut before the start of 2018, but at the end of the day, it should never have come to this in the first place.

The current format for the Southern Hemisphere’s premier competition has been terrible from the start.

In seeking to ensure financial gain by exploitation of ‘quantity’, the ARU signed itself up for something that has since drained the quality of our teams considerably, and the clear lack of depth at the Super Rugby and Wallabies level is painstakingly clear to supporters.

Attendances and viewership is down across the board, but the ARU only have themselves to blame for their own lack of vision.

Whichever team is ultimately shafted in yet another revamped Super Rugby format will come as a devastating loss for the clubs players, sponsors and support staff. But to me, the shareholder that suffers most of all is always the fans.

For too long we have had to put up with political agendas, mismanagement and corporate greed in this code.

While the ARU is certainly not the only sporting body in Australia guilty of this issue, they are certainly the ones who can ill-afford these internal problems the least, in a country with such a competitive sporting market.

The rise of the re-branded A-League from a similar problem plaguing their structures and the newly introduced Big Bash League has made the issues of the player drain and fan exodus all the more alarming.

The players, however, this year in Super Rugby across all teams, look completely disengaged with the attacking formations and clueless to the game-plans their coaches are trying to implement.

The Waratahs-Brumbies local derby was one of poorest excuses for a showcase rugby event I have ever seen in this country in many many years.

Another alarming point is the clear skill and pace at which New Zealand teams, certain South African teams (Lions and Stormers), plus the Jaguares, are playing the game at the moment when compared to the Australian sides.

Having even said this, the ill-fated set-up of the current competition guarantees one Australian side a home final, even though they’ll be most likely well below their opponents on the ladder.

This in itself is ridiculous, Highlander fans will understand what I mean.

Nothing is ever totally doom and gloom, though. There may still be hope for the Reds to finally ‘rebuild’ this year after three awful seasons of misguidance.

They have a very talented back-line of players and, if properly coached and mentored, they could truly, in my opinion, become genuine title contenders in the next few years again.

Make no mistake though, this is edging on rock bottom for the code in this country.

The system is struggling with flawed development pathways, disconnect with fans and a lack of vision among the games management.

With 45 total matches against international opposition in the current Super Rugby format, Australian franchises will be lucky to scrape together 12 total wins from these fixtures in my view.

As the saying goes, “Somethings gotta give” and I think this year will be a true low for Australia in Super Rugby before we can properly start to rebuild, whatever the future holds.