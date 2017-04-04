The A-League to launch Video Assistant Referee system this week

Maclaren by name, McLaren by nature: An incredible hat-trick from Jamie Maclaren

The A-League will introduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system this weekend, becoming the first top-level domestic football competition in the world to do so.

The league has been through a significant process of testing and development over the past year and believes the VAR system is now ready to be implemented at the professional level.

There will be four different categories of decisions in which the VAR system is available for referees to call on, those being:

1. Goal/no goal decisions.

2. Penalty/no penalty decisions.

3. Direct red cards (not second yellow cards).

4. Mistaken identity.

The VAR system will only be used after the referee has made a decision, or in cases where a serious incident has been missed by the match officials.

Nine current and former FIFA and A-League referees will provide their services in the VAR system: Peter Green, Chris Beath, Jarred Gillett, Strebre Delovski, Kris Griffiths-Jones, Shaun Evans, Stephen Lucas, Alan Milliner and Craig Zetter.

FFA CEO David Gallop spoke about the significance of the situation.

“Australia is well known as a world leader in sport and this week we will become a world leader in football,” said Gallop.

“Since the use of video technology was first mooted, FFA has been at the vanguard for the use of the system and we took on an audacious plan to ensure that we could produce a compliant system for the use in the Hyundai A-League as soon as possible.

“This weekend is the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work to ensure that the VAR system is ready to be used for live, competitive football matches. I want to thank our referees, the Hyundai A-League clubs and the players for their positive support for this measure.”

Greg O’Rourke, head of the A-League and W-League, said the technology would help to improve the accuracy of match-changing decisions.

“Since the dawn of Association Football, there have been controversial decisions and that will continue,” said O’Rourke.

“With the advent of broadcast technologies, referees have been the only individuals that have not been able to benefit from the use of video replay technology. That changes this week.

“The implementation of the VAR system will help eliminate incorrect key match-changing decisions.

“Testing has been successfully completed at all necessary Hyundai A-League venues to ensure that the VAR will be implemented according to the official experiment protocol.

“Credit must go to our FFA Director of Referees, Ben Wilson, who has led the project team to implement the use of VARs. His dedication and attention to details is a major reason that the Hyundai A-League is the first professional competition in the world to use VARs league-wide.”