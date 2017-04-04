The Roar AFL Podcast: Episode 30

The Roar AFL Podcast is back again this week with writers Ryan Buckland and Josh Elliott separating the real from the fake after Round 2.

Eight teams in the league are 2-0, and eight teams are 0-2, but do they deserve to be where they are? Ryan and Josh talk about a few teams who aren’t getting reward for effort, and some others in the opposite end of the boat.

Ryan and Josh also take a look ahead at Round 3 including a much anticipated Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide, the top two sides on the ladder, on Saturday night.