Welcome to THE FUTURE OF SPORT: a panel on where sport is heading, and how it’ll get there

It wasn’t that long ago that television networks left the footy score off the screen.

Now it seems ludicrous to think you could tune into a game and not immediately know who is winning at any point in time. The move to an on-screen score graphic was such a simple concept but it’s made a big impact on how we watch sport.

Fast-forward to 2017 and television networks are now investing in computer vision technology to track players while analysing video feeds.

It won’t be long until you’ll be able to watch a game live through virtual reality from the perspective of your favourite player.

We’ve already seen what that could be like with initiatives such as the helmet cam in cricket and referee cam in rugby. Imagine those cameras and actually being able control what you see and hear on the field with a 360-degree view?

All these latest changes, and forecasts of what the future of sport will look like, will be discussed at a free event in Sydney.

The event hosted by The Roar and Samsung will feature some high-profile former players in Craig Wing and Clyde Rathbone as well as former NRL coach Brian Smith.

With comedian Sam McCool moderating, the panel will be discussing where sport is headed, the new technology that’s changing the playing field and how television will shape the way you’ll be watching and experiencing sport.

The brand new Samsung QLED television will be on display and there will be a chance to win one.

It will show just how far technology has come since the days of trying to find a good analog signal.

If you’d like to attend, please RSVP via this link. And be sure to tell a mate (or two) to RSVP as well.

THE FUTURE OF SPORT: An event by The Roar and Samsung

DATE AND TIME

Sunday, April 9 2017

10:00 am – 2:00 pm AEST

LOCATION

COMMUNE Waterloo

901 Bourke Street

Waterloo, NSW 2017

THE PANEL

Craig Wing is a decorated veteran who has played at the international level in both Rugby League and Rugby Union.

His achievements on the field include four grand final appearances with the Sydney Roosters, including their 2002 premiership triumph, as well as several appearances for City Origin, New South Wales and the Australian international side.

He turned to Rugby Union after a move to Japan in 2010, and enjoyed a successful seven-year career that included over 50 appearances in Japan’s Top League as well as a three-year stint in the Japanese international rugby union side.

Clyde Rathbone is a South African-born former Australian rugby player.

After moving to Australia at age 21, he enjoyed a successful career with the Brumbies in Super Rugby, while also representing the Wallabies on 26 occasions between 2004 and 2006.

Rathbone has made public comment in the past on ingrained homophobia and stigmatisation of mental health in the world sport, and his insights will certainly be worth listening to.

Brian Smith is best known for an illustrious and lengthy career as a rugby league head coach.

In a career spanning 32 years, Smith has been at the helm of eight rugby league teams in both Australia and England, enjoying particularly successful stints at the Bradford Bulls and Parramatta Eels between 1995 and 2006.

Since his first head coaching job in 1984, Smith has seen the Australian sports scene change almost immeasurably. With an extensive knowledge on where sport has come, few are better placed to comment on where it’s headed.

Mary Konstantopoulos is a Roar Expert, specialising in Rugby League but also keeping a very close eye in the rapidly growing world of women’s sport.

She is a passionate advocate for greater female participation in not just sport itself, but sports discussion and fandom. In addition to writing for The Roar, she maintains a healthy community of female-focused sports discussion sites on rugby league, cricket, AFL and rugby union.

With women’s sport becoming an increasingly big player in the sporting landscape, Mary brings an important perspective to the panel.