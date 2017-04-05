Ashley Taylor heir to Cooper Cronk’s Queensland jersey: Neil Henry

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

He may be “filthy” about his NRL form but that has not stopped Ash Taylor being nominated as Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk’s heir apparent by Gold Coast coach Neil Henry.

Cronk’s 2018 State of Origin availability is up in the air after the Maroons No.7 said he would leave Melbourne at season’s end to be with his fiancee in Sydney.

Origin, though, was the last thing on Taylor’s mind after his “devastating” display in the Gold Coast’s last round loss to the Warriors.

Taylor was kicking himself for not delivering the killer blow with the boot before a Kieran Foran-inspired Warriors snatched a come-from-behind home victory.

“I am filthy on myself,” Taylor said.

“That is the role I want, to close out games like that and guide this team to success.

“I am pretty devastated about my efforts in the second half.

“My kicking game wasn’t good enough at the end of sets – I have to do better.”

Yet Henry believed Queensland coach Kevin Walters would look to Taylor if Cronk was unavailable for Origin duty next year.

“I think he is in the mix. I think Kevvie would have him in that squad,” Henry said.

“He has played alongside JT (Queensland’s Johnathan Thurston) in the All Stars game. He’s got an old head on a young body and I think he would step up in that environment.”