Can Lewis Hamilton paper over the cracks in his composure in 2017?

Formula One over the past three seasons, has gifted the world of sport a compelling rivalry between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton, as the established champion in the initial two years, had comprehensively shown Rosberg that he was the superior force.

2014 saw the Briton claim the F1 world championship in a clash at the final race in Abu Dhabi, whilst in the following season Hamilton had effortlessly defended his title against the hapless German.

Last year however, really tested the wit and grit of the triple-world champion who conceded the title to the resilient Rosberg in the desert of Abu Dhabi.

Countless reliability problems rather conveniently masked the many errors that Hamilton had made across the balance of 2016. Whether it was his poor starts, or cracking under pressure when in traffic – the 32-year old showed little traits of a class driver.

Stunning the world, Rosberg immediately retired from Formula One, only a week after his maiden title triumph. The German emphasised that he had achieved his lifelong dream of becoming world champion and crucially, defeating his childhood rival in Hamilton.

Whilst for some, Rosberg’s departure may not have left a gaping hole in the sport, his presence will be missed when it comes to the gruelling antagonism and rivalry with his old teammate.

Entering 2017, Hamilton has been widely tipped to waltz toward a coveted fourth title – if Mercedes AMG remain the dominant force that they’ve been for the past three seasons.

The debut of the new aerodynamic-centric formula at the Australian Grand Prix did see Hamilton claim his 62nd career pole position, demonstrating the ability of the driver and the strength of the car – but the race was a different tale altogether.

Hamilton executed the start to perfection, which was one of many Achilles Heels for the Briton in 2016, however it was a familiar tale of cracking under pressure from there on in.

Sebastian Vettel and a rejuvenated Ferrari made their presence felt from the outset, having breathed down Hamilton’s neck until the Mercedes AMG yielded the lead to pit early to replace his degraded tyres.

Prior to and following the stop, there was a host of radio messages sent from the three-time world champion to his team regarding how his tyres were rapidly wearing. He elucidated too of strange sensations in the floor of his car, which begs the question of whether reliability will once again deter Lewis’ title challenge.

Moribund behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, Hamilton was advised that it would be ‘critical’ to pass the Dutchman, as it would put him back in the hunt with Vettel.

An irked Briton could only remark, “I don’t know how you expect me to do that right now,” touting the difficultly of overtaking in these high-downforce machines as being the reason of his inability to pass Verstappen.

Difficulty or no difficulty with the cars, it was apparent that Hamilton hasn’t regained the composure which he demonstrated his title winning years. Even though he has only contested one Grand Prix this season – the expectation for him to succeed is immense and his performance in the race was underwhelming.

This is where having another methodical teammate in Valtteri Bottas may be a threat to Hamilton, instead of a help – as many had written off the Finn as a mere placeholder at Mercedes AMG.

Whilst it would be a less personal tug-of-war between the new teammates, as it was when Rosberg was involved, there is no limit to what Bottas could do if he further opens the cracks that are already showing in Hamilton.

Lest Vettel and the Scuderia provide external strife to the Briton in silver, which would be foreign to Mercedes AMG having been peerless since 2014.

Traversing to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend, Lewis Hamilton will arrive with the expectation and desire to win. Whether it can be achieved in a harmonious fashion, opposite to his disposition in the last twelve months, remains to be seen.