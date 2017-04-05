A fantasy ‘big four’ to save Super Rugby?

Does the theory that four teams will make Australian rugby great again hold water? I don’t think so.

Every week we build our fantasy teams and ‘best of’ rosters, but the structural and collective team issues can’t be solved by distributing out talent.

Based on this season, having one or two ex-Rebels, Force or Brumbies players might not have made much difference.

The theory is that if an Australian team is eliminated, then talent will be distributed around and therefore improve team performances. The ARU would probably lift restrictions and increase financial support in the short term, so as to sort out issues such as a province’s salary limits and shaky financials.

But it ignores the lure of Europe and Japan. For superstars, up-and-coming players, hardworking journeymen, and the experienced players reaching the end of their careers, why bother staying in Australia if money and experience abroad is better?

This might be the case when the lure, lust for or non-reality of a Wallabies jersey won’t keep them on home shores and Australian rugby is already struggling with player flight, so the ARU might change ‘Giteau’s Law’.

It’s unlikely a major restructure of the Australian rugby establishment will occur, as they will see themselves as the saviours of rugby, whatever decision they make, even if it’s a SANZAAR fait accompli.

Assuming an ideal situation, that the best and brightest players remain in Australia, and there are no messy legal or administrative dramas or industrial action, this could be the 2018 Super Rugby landscape.

No Rebels

If the press is to be believed, this is the most unlikely what if, due to the saving grace of private ownership, regardless of the diabolical on-field performances.

In the past I’ve compared Melbourne to a rugby desert that survives on the left-over water from AFL and football oases, and interest over the last six years seems to reflect that.

Would the Waratahs still have been rumbled by the Crusaders if they had even two or three of the best-performing Rebels players in their starting ranks? I doubt they would have been any more competitive, given the wider issues that seem to afflict the Waratahs at the moment.

However, a future Melbourne-based team is also potentially tied to the Brumbies.

No Brumbies

This assumes the Brumbies-Rebels merger happens, dominated by Melbourne money and control. The front page of the newspapers could well read “ARU to CBR: drop dead” to mimic a famous American headline, and no doubt there would be attempted legal challenges launched.

Canberra might get a trial match and three ‘home’ games a season as an initial sop in any deal, if the ARU and Andrew Cox were charitable.

However, Canberrans would have little reason to support such a team, as it becomes totally Melbourne focussed and dominated in future seasons.

What if the 2017 player rosters were merged, in theory providing the ultimate XV? That ignores on-field performance differences and would assume the team is mostly Melbourne-based, but would be dominated by the best of the willing ex-Brumbies to drive on-field results.

The remaining roster could well be filled by imported foreign talent, as Cox has already articulated. There would be a big question mark about whether David Pocock remained overseas, having qualified for the Wallabies under Giteau’s Law.

Could this merged team be successful? Perhaps, but then the predictions for 2017 performances have been found wanting.

No Force

I really feel for everyone involved with the Force – I get why they feel salty and thrown under the bus.

Undoubtedly, the Force players could contribute the most to the remaining teams, which to take a parochial view, might be a short-term gain for some, but would destroy rugby in Western Australia.

Would Dane Haylett-Petty playing for the Brumbies have resulted in them beating the Crusaders or not getting pipped by the Highlanders? Could Richie Arnold have played a blinder for the Reds against the Jaguares instead of Kane Douglas getting a yellow card?

However, even more importantly, the dismantling of the Force would horrifically damage rugby at all levels in the west for a generation.

Are these scenarios unrealistic, based on speculation and parochial opinion? Perhaps, but unfortunately we’re relying on hope triumphing over experience for the ARU to make the right decision for Australian rugby.