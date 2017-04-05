A fantasy ‘big four’ to save Super Rugby?

Does the theory that four teams will make Australian rugby great again hold water? I don’t think so.
Every week we build our fantasy teams and ‘best of’ rosters, but the structural and collective team issues can’t be solved by distributing out talent.
Based on this season, having one or two ex-Rebels, Force or Brumbies players might not have made much difference.
The theory is that if an Australian team is eliminated, then talent will be distributed around and therefore improve team performances. The ARU would probably lift restrictions and increase financial support in the short term, so as to sort out issues such as a province’s salary limits and shaky financials.
But it ignores the lure of Europe and Japan. For superstars, up-and-coming players, hardworking journeymen, and the experienced players reaching the end of their careers, why bother staying in Australia if money and experience abroad is better?
This might be the case when the lure, lust for or non-reality of a Wallabies jersey won’t keep them on home shores and Australian rugby is already struggling with player flight, so the ARU might change ‘Giteau’s Law’.
It’s unlikely a major restructure of the Australian rugby establishment will occur, as they will see themselves as the saviours of rugby, whatever decision they make, even if it’s a SANZAAR fait accompli.
Assuming an ideal situation, that the best and brightest players remain in Australia, and there are no messy legal or administrative dramas or industrial action, this could be the 2018 Super Rugby landscape.
No Rebels
If the press is to be believed, this is the most unlikely what if, due to the saving grace of private ownership, regardless of the diabolical on-field performances.
In the past I’ve compared Melbourne to a rugby desert that survives on the left-over water from AFL and football oases, and interest over the last six years seems to reflect that.
Would the Waratahs still have been rumbled by the Crusaders if they had even two or three of the best-performing Rebels players in their starting ranks? I doubt they would have been any more competitive, given the wider issues that seem to afflict the Waratahs at the moment.
However, a future Melbourne-based team is also potentially tied to the Brumbies.
No Brumbies
This assumes the Brumbies-Rebels merger happens, dominated by Melbourne money and control. The front page of the newspapers could well read “ARU to CBR: drop dead” to mimic a famous American headline, and no doubt there would be attempted legal challenges launched.
Canberra might get a trial match and three ‘home’ games a season as an initial sop in any deal, if the ARU and Andrew Cox were charitable.
However, Canberrans would have little reason to support such a team, as it becomes totally Melbourne focussed and dominated in future seasons.
What if the 2017 player rosters were merged, in theory providing the ultimate XV? That ignores on-field performance differences and would assume the team is mostly Melbourne-based, but would be dominated by the best of the willing ex-Brumbies to drive on-field results.
The remaining roster could well be filled by imported foreign talent, as Cox has already articulated. There would be a big question mark about whether David Pocock remained overseas, having qualified for the Wallabies under Giteau’s Law.
Could this merged team be successful? Perhaps, but then the predictions for 2017 performances have been found wanting.
No Force
I really feel for everyone involved with the Force – I get why they feel salty and thrown under the bus.
Undoubtedly, the Force players could contribute the most to the remaining teams, which to take a parochial view, might be a short-term gain for some, but would destroy rugby in Western Australia.
Would Dane Haylett-Petty playing for the Brumbies have resulted in them beating the Crusaders or not getting pipped by the Highlanders? Could Richie Arnold have played a blinder for the Reds against the Jaguares instead of Kane Douglas getting a yellow card?
However, even more importantly, the dismantling of the Force would horrifically damage rugby at all levels in the west for a generation.
Are these scenarios unrealistic, based on speculation and parochial opinion? Perhaps, but unfortunately we’re relying on hope triumphing over experience for the ARU to make the right decision for Australian rugby.
April 5th 2017 @ 11:45am
Jock Cornet said | April 5th 2017 @ 11:45am | ! Report
The rebels are simply Sydney uni and southern districts. No Victorians are being groomed . The west have had 10 years to produce players but continue to just drain the Shute shield stocks. The club sides should be compensated for super players. Id still not delete either but it is time something changes within these two in developing their own players or get Pacific Islanders.
April 5th 2017 @ 11:46am
Jock Cornet said | April 5th 2017 @ 11:46am | ! Report
Buy Cooper Cronk
April 5th 2017 @ 11:48am
Joe King said | April 5th 2017 @ 11:48am | ! Report
I think this is a key question: would the remaining 4 SR teams really perform that much better with the best players from whatever team is cut, spread between them?
Probably not by much.
Cutting a team may just prove to be a very costly short-sighted mistake.
Coaching, skills, structures, and player participation (from kid’s rugby upwards) all need to be addressed to fix the problem with our less-competitive SR teams.
I understand the ARU’s plan to make SR a better competition and thus, strengthen rugby where SR is played in Oz.
But I think there needs to be an understanding that SR itself is part of the problem with rugby’s lack of penetration into the cultural and sporting landscape in Australia.
April 5th 2017 @ 11:59am
piru said | April 5th 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Good write up.
A key issue to this theory – that the pack killing a member and cannibalising it’s corpse will improve the remainder – seems to be often missed.
That being that no matter how good your individual players are, it’s the team that matters.
Or as it’s more often put, a good team will beat a team of good players.
The Force have brought down big sides in the past with comparative no-name rosters for this very reason – at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what your name is or how good people think you are. When it’s down to that final push or final few yards, it’s who wants it more, who’s going to work harder for their team and their fans.
You don’t get that kind of commitment by cutting sides and transplanting players