Hurricanes drop Julian Savea from side to host Waratahs

Dan Coles is still out with a knee injury and four other changes have been made to the Hurricanes side to take on the Waratahs in Super Rugby on Friday night.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has dropped both wingers, including All Black Julian Savea, for the clash.

Savea and Vince Aso, who goes to the bench, make way for Cory Jane, back from a neck injury, and Wes Goosen, who will both make their first starts of the season in Wellington.

Boyd said All Black hooker Coles had not done any major damage to his knee, but would not be considered to play until April 15.

“We’re delighted with [Coles’ replacement] Ricky [Riccitelli] – Dane is world class but Ricky gives us energy and enthusiasm and is a good footballer in his own right.

“We can’t go deep into the season with the same 23 guys so others need to step up.”

In other changes to the starting XV which beat the Reds 34-15, loose forward Reed Prinsep moves from the reserves to No 8, due to Ardie Savea’s calf strain, and Ben May gets his first start at prop in place of Chris Eves.

Boyd was expecting the Waratahs to be tough customers.

“We expect them to be one of the better Aussie teams and you need to be tough and stand up to them.”

Barnstorming lock Vaea Fifita is fit again and will come off the bench.

Halfback TJ Perenara will again lead the side in Coles’ absence.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Cory Jane, Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (c), Reed Prinsep, Callum Gibbins, Brad Shields, Michael Fatialofa, Mark Abbott, Jeffery To’omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Ben May.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, Vaea Fifita, Toa Halafihi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Vince Aso.