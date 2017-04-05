James Graham insists Des Hasler the right man at Belmore

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Canterbury captain James Graham has endorsed “football nerd” Des Hasler as the perfect coach to end the Bulldogs’ 13-year NRL title drought.

Ending months of speculation, Hasler inked a two-year contract extension on Monday that will keep the former Manly premiership-winning mentor remain at Belmore until at least the end of the 2019 season.

Despite a rugged two-from-five start this season, the 56-year-old coach says the Dogs can “definitely” land their first title since 2004, during his tenure.

“I like the confidence in him,” Graham said on Fox Sports’ NRL 360 program.

Hasler has handled the ongoing scrutiny over his position at the club with class and humour and Graham says the nutty professor persona of the coach works for the Dogs.

“There’s some interesting traits there. I’d sort of describe him as a bit of football nerd, to tell you the truth,” the Englishman said.

“Like, he knows absolutely everything there is to know about the game and he’s meticulous in his detail.

“I think you have to really see him operate to really appreciate what he does for his teams.

“A lot of coaches work hard and it’s hard for me to know (how hard) because I’ve only been under Des since I’ve been in this country but the attention to detail, he’s like a forensic. He goes over everything.

“And he installs so much belief in his players, he’s certainly a player’s coach and I just love playing for him.

“He’s a man that I want to play for and I want to do my best to win for.”