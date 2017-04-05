Mason Wood’s AFL return on delay

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

North Melbourne big man Mason Wood’s AFL return has been delayed after he was hurt during a VFL practice match.

The exciting youngster had been on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury but suffered knee soreness over the weekend and required a minor operation to remove a loose bone fragment.

He will miss another three weeks, having not played a senior game since July last year.

The 23-year-old is one of the Kangaroos’ most impressive prospects but his 2016 season was interrupted by knee problems and a concussion.

In better news for the Kangaroos, fellow talls Ben Brown and Majak Daw have been cleared to face Greater Western Sydney in Hobart on Saturday.

Brown (knee) and Daw (ankle) each went for scans after their one-point loss to Geelong but escaped any serious damage.

Their availability might create some selection headaches, with ruckman Todd Goldstein cleared to return from an ankle complaint and emerging big man Braydon Preuss free to play after escaping suspension for rough conduct.

Defender Sam Wright remains at least three weeks away with a persistent ankle problem, while rookie Declan Mountford must pass a fitness test after copping a knock to the shoulder in the VFL.