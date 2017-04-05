Mitchell Moses reportedly asks for immediate release to join Eels

Reports are circulating on Wednesday afternoon that Wests Tigers star half Mitchell Moses has asked for an immediate release from the club to join the Parramatta Eels.

Fox Sports are reporting the decision for Moses is not about money, but rather the fact he will develop more as a player at Parramatta, where he can link with a team on the rise and a strong forward pack, and can learn from the experience of Beau Scott and coach Brad Arthur, who has plenty of job security.

Whether the Tigers let Moses join the Eels or not is very much up for debate and speculation, but the request for a mid-season release may catch them by surprise.

Moses has reportedly been offered a three-year, $3 million contract to remain at the Tigers, but the prospect of playing for Parramatta has evidently drawn him in.

The Tigers’ 2017 season has been marred in negativity, with coach Jason Taylor getting the sack after just three weeks, and interim coach Anthony Webster holding the fort for two rounds before the club announced former New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary would be taking over effective immediately.

Cleary’s first act as coach of the club was to tell players they needed to work out whether they wanted to be in it for the long-haul at Balmain or not.

The Tigers have been terrible on the field to start the season, with the black and gold outfit rooted to the bottom of the ladder, struggling at both ends of the park and looking a long way from a side that was tipped by some to finish in the top eight.

With speculation surrounding the futures of their ‘big four’ of James Tedesco, Moses, Aaron Woods and Luke Brooks, it’s been anything but a good start to the season for the Tigers, but for fans who see Moses as the future, things could be about to get a whole lot worse.

While Luke Brooks has reportedly put pen to paper on a new deal on Wednesday morning, the future of Moses has become a lot less clear.

The battle for the Tigers is now to lock down the rest of their stars, with James Tedesco reportedly being offered more than $1 million a season.