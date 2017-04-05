Reports of Roos mega-deal for GWS star Josh Kelly

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney young gun Josh Kelly is reportedly the target of a multi-year, multi-million dollar recruiting raid by North Melbourne.

Several media outlets reported on Tuesday that the Roos have tabled a nine-year, $9 million deal in a bid to lure the sublimely talented Victorian midfielder home at the end of the AFL season.

Kelly, whose father Phil played 61 games for North between 1981 and 1985, was the second overall pick at the 2013 draft.

It is understood the Roos have significant interest in recruiting the 22-year-old who has played 62 games since he was drafted.

But both the length and value of the offer have been disputed.

The reported offer is of a similar nature to mega-deals signed by Lance Franklin, who was lured from Hawthorn to Sydney, and Tom Boyd, who became a premiership player for the Western Bulldogs after departing the Giants.

Speculation about North’s audacious bid surfaced ahead of the Giants’ 102-point belting of Gold Coast at the weekend.

“I heard there was a long-term offer on the table, and look, to be totally honest it’s not unexpected,” GWS coach Leon Cameron told Fox Footy.

“He’s a terrific player for us, he’s in our leadership group for that reason.

“His contract negotiations have been going on for a couple of months now. They’re really close and he’s really happy here.

“But there’s no doubt there’s going to be some speculation because there’s probably three or four or half a dozen clubs that would be interested in having a player like Josh Kelly.

“I’m really confident we can get that deal done and he’s here for the right reason.”

North Melbourne host the Giants in Hobart on Saturday.