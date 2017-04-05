Standing down key trio could make Panthers’ season

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Since Phil Gould has arrived at the foot of the mountains, the Panthers’ club culture has improved markedly.

The latest such example is the dropping of captain Matt Moylan, Peta Hiku and Waqa Blake for what shapes as a crucial clash at Pepper stadium on Friday night.

The trio breached club protocol after the Round 5 loss to Melbourne. It again demonstrates that for Penrith, no individual is bigger than the club and players will be held accountable for any indiscretion, big or small and regardless of reputation.

It is a hard position these players have put the club in. Tyrone Peachey has a broken rib, while Josh Mansour is recovering from an ACL tear. The depth in the outside backs will be tested, as Malakai Watene-Zelezniak makes his debut, and Dylan Edwards returns for his third game. Michael Oldfield will also make his debut for Penrith.

The Panthers and their opposition, South Sydney, are 2-3 to start the season and will be desperate to square up their ledgers.

While fans of the club may be disappointed, this may be the catalyst that kickstarts the Panthers’ season, after a shaky start.

With so much depth in the outside backs, and plenty of youngsters looking for a break, Friday night represents a chance for the players who have been called up to force their way into first grade.

It also serves as a wake-up call to those players stood down, who will instead play NSW Cup, that playing first grade is not a right but a privilege. In the wake of a lucklustre performance against the Storm, the priority should have been the team and getting ready for a return home to put in a better performance.

With coach Anthony Griffin and Phil Gould again taking the hard line and making the tough decisions, it’s up to the 17 that run out on Friday to atone for the actions of a small few.

If they can jag a win, it will serve as a timely reminder that there is plenty of quality at Penrith ready to step up.