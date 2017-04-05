Where did the Super League mergers go wrong?

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

There has been a lot of talk of late that clubs unhappy with the NRL and Independent Commission’s management of the game could set up a rival competition.

A comp that treats the clubs with dignity and respect, and will give them enough cash to throw ludicrous amounts of money at mid-level players and obscure sports science.

This potentially huge topic of conversation… is not what this article is about.

This article, instead, taps into something we all love – sporting hypotheticals. In particular, if we could go back and influence the mergers and rationalisation of teams after the Super League era.

Based on the information we know now, what clubs would or should currently be in the competition?

The key issues worth considering include: are there currently too many teams in Sydney? Are there markets that should have been tapped into that currently aren’t? Have the mergers from Super League been successful? Did fear mongering by powerbrokers prevent logical decisions in the best interest of the game being made? Were we short-sighted in not relocating?

In hindsight, the biggest issues from the mergers is that both proud clubs who merged lost their identity, and the biggest factor in that is losing a mascot and colours.

From that, the biggest changes to my alternative NRL are as follows:

Easts-Balmain Tigers

Based out of Suncorp, Balmain Tigers merge with the Easts Tigers. Both have the same branding, logo and colour scheme. Two home games a year would be played out of Leichhardt.

Gold Coast Bears

Norths merge with Burleigh Bears to become the Gold Coast Bears, with two home games a year played at North Sydney Oval.

SouthWest Magpies

The name needs refining, however a merger with Wests and Souths Logan could also play out of Suncorp and tap into the south and west of Brisbane and early western corridor fringes.

This would give Brisbane three home teams, which they should easily accommodate.

St George-Illawarra Dragons

This merger kinda works. The Steelers had good support but were a pretty new franchise when the merger happened and had nothing on the strength of the Dragons. That said, it could have been managed a lot better. The franchise has a great stadium down in Wollongong and they should use it, with eight games in the Gong each year and four games at Allianz.

I’m only avoiding four games at Kogarah due to the exorbitant ground fees the club has had to pay, which is helping send them broke.

Sydney-Central Coast Roosters

The Roosters have been investing in the Central Coast region lately and, let’s be honest, they need the nursery and more supporters. They should play eight home games out of Allianz, with four played out of Gosford.

Therefore the alternate NRL looks like this:

1. North Queensland Cowboys

2. Brisbane Broncos

3. Easts-Balmain Tigers

4. SouthWest Magpies

5. Gold Coast Bears

6. Newcastle Knights

7. Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

8. Sydney-CC Roosters

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs

10. Parramatta Eels

11. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

12. Penrith Panthers

13. Cronulla Sharks

14. St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Canberra Raiders

16. Melbourne Storm

17. New Zealand Warriors

This provides a much better spread of teams geographically, and also leverages the strength of heritage brands that cater to both the NSW and Queensland market.

My only grievance is the odd number, however the extended reach, especially into Queensland, justifies the extra team. It also opens the door for an 18th team down the track, either Perth or a second in New Zealand. Both markets could also be covered with a relocation of only one team down the track.

What do you think Roarers? What would your NRL look like? Who would you merge? Who would you cut?