TELL US: What needs to be done about Australian rugby?

Israel Folau of the Waratahs looks on during Round 4 Super Rugby. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Australian rugby is in crisis, or so it seems – so this week’s Roar LIVE will be trying to figure out how we can fix it.

Super Rugby crowd numbers are dwindling, teams aren’t performing, grassroots participation is lagging (though probably not as much as Roy Morgan would have you believe), and the Australian Rugby Union continues to find itself in a concerning financial position.

Rugby fans, from Roarers to Alan Jones, haven’t been shy at pointing the finger and prescribing solutions so we lined up Canberra Times journalist, Chris ‘Blocka’ Dutton to join us on the panel to dissect the increasingly worrying state of the sport.

But before we do that, we want to find out exactly what you think the problem is, and what we can do to solve it.

1. What should the ARU do about Australia’s Super Rugby woes and what other steps should be taken to repair rugby?

2. Should we be concerned about the Wallabies?

Get your answers in the comments and we’ll get to as many of the responses as we can in the show!

