TELL US: What needs to be done about Australian rugby?

Australian rugby is in crisis, or so it seems – so this week’s Roar LIVE will be trying to figure out how we can fix it.
Super Rugby crowd numbers are dwindling, teams aren’t performing, grassroots participation is lagging (though probably not as much as Roy Morgan would have you believe), and the Australian Rugby Union continues to find itself in a concerning financial position.
Rugby fans, from Roarers to Alan Jones, haven’t been shy at pointing the finger and prescribing solutions so we lined up Canberra Times journalist, Chris ‘Blocka’ Dutton to join us on the panel to dissect the increasingly worrying state of the sport.
But before we do that, we want to find out exactly what you think the problem is, and what we can do to solve it.
1. What should the ARU do about Australia’s Super Rugby woes and what other steps should be taken to repair rugby?
2. Should we be concerned about the Wallabies?
Get your answers in the comments and we’ll get to as many of the responses as we can in the show!
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at 5:45 on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
April 5th 2017 @ 12:59pm
Odds'n'sods said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
Our best bet is to get better coaches at Super Rugby level, and then in the feeder pathways.
April 5th 2017 @ 1:08pm
Fionn said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Spend more money on attracting top coaches rather than on individual players. As much as I love Pocock, the alleged $750,000 being paid to him to take a year off would be much better spent attracting a coach like Ackermann to coach an Aussie SR side.
April 5th 2017 @ 1:28pm
Rugby Tragic said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Johan Ackermann’s mentors were John Mitchell and Laurie Mains .. maybe they are the ones to be targeted..
April 5th 2017 @ 1:11pm
DaveR said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
We need to start dropping underperforming players back down to club rugby. At the moment there are too many sacred cows in all the SR franchises. Why are they protected?
April 5th 2017 @ 1:17pm
me said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
ARU staff should be placed on a performance based salary. They are WAY underperforming like for example the article two days ago asking why it too them so long to respond to ‘fake news’. The spare cash left over can fund grass roots and promote the game. And the ‘top up’ contracts, take a look at them. Maybe a match payment type setup or squad selection etc. Food for thought.
April 5th 2017 @ 1:19pm
Mark said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
The first thing the Brumbies could do to get more people through the gates is to drop the price of tickets.
I’m an attender of all four codes of footy (some far more often than others, though) and Brumbies tickets are by far the most expensive on a like-for-like basis.
Seats that cost $25 at Raiders or A-League fixtures cost over $40 for the Brumbies.
Sure, there was a day when the Brumbies were the hottest ticket in town, and they could afford to charge a premium for tickets. It’s time for them to swallow their pride a bit, recognise that those times have long gone and drop the price of tickets to get more people through the gate.
April 5th 2017 @ 1:20pm
piru said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
1. What should the ARU do about Australia’s Super Rugby woes and what other steps should be taken to repair rugby?
– they should act like they have an interest in rugby.
Where are the press releases? The advertising? The marketing?
if you didn’t know better you’d think there was no rugby in Australia.
2. Should we be concerned about the Wallabies?
– no, they are ranked 3rd and still considered one of the toughest opponents in the international game.