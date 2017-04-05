We can still push for title, say Waratahs

The NSW Waratahs believe they’ll find out on Friday night whether or not they’re Super Rugby title contenders in 2017.

After a two-from-six start, the 2014 champions look every bit pretenders heading to Wellington to take on the defending champion Hurricanes.

But the Waratahs haven’t given up hope of pushing for a second title in four seasons, even after conceding another six tries in Sunday’s 41-22 home loss to the Crusaders.

“It’s still within our control to do as well as we want to do this year. Yes, we’ve had a hard run and we’ve had some results that haven’t gone our way,” NSW attack coach Chris Malone said on Tuesday.

“But seven minutes to go (against the Crusaders), we’re still in that contest, we’re on their line, we’re down by seven points.

“I take great heart out of that and belief that what we’re trying to do will work.

“Yes, we shot ourselves in the foot with different things in the game. But if we get those right, we get more consistent around what we do, I believe we can play against, compete and beat the top teams in the comp.”

The Hurricanes are averaging a tick under 50 points a game this campaign, an ominous sign for a Waratahs outfit that missed 47 tackles on Sunday.

“They’re the champions, they won last year, they’re in red-hot form so you really know where you sit in terms of the competition (after) playing both the Crusaders on Sunday and then backing up against the Hurricanes this Friday night,” Malone said.

“This will give us a good idea if we’re good enough to take out the title or not.”

If the Tahs remain upbeat about this year, Malone is even more excited about the franchise’s long-term prospects under coach Daryl Gibson.

Gibson is under pressure to continue the success that now-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika brought to the Waratahs, but Malone gives the former All Black credit for not taking the easy option.

An exodus of a host of Wallabies stars including Kurtley Beale, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Benn Robinson, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Kane Douglas and club captain Dave Dennis since the Waratahs reigned in 2014 hasn’t helped Gibson.

But rather than sign marquee imports, the Kiwi has pushed the youth movement and that stands the Tahs in good stead, according to Malone.

“It’s one of the great positives about the Waratahs and what Gibbo’s trying to do in bringing few some guys,” Malone said.

“Already we’ve had Tolu Latu, Jake Gordon. We’ve had David Horwitz. You had Mack Mason last weekend. They’re all young guys.

“Jack Dempsey, Jed Holloway, Ned Hanigan; they’re all young exciting talents. Andrew Kellaway.

“And our job is to continue to get it better, obviously, and there’s consistency things about being a young bloke and playing, as there is with everyone.

“But I’m really excited.”