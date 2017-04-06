2017 NFL Draft: Top four running back prospects

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

The 2017 NFL Draft is just around the corner.

Last year all the talk was about Ezekiel Elliott and the former Buckeye delivered in his rookie season, alongside fourth-round quarterback and eventual Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott, putting the Cowboys within a game of the NFC Championship.

Elliott showed that running backs can make an impact and there are some promising footballers in the 2017 draft class.

Here are the top four running back prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Leonard Fournette (Louisiana State University)

A classic, old-school running back, Leonard Fournette is a standout prospect with the potential to be an All-Pro.

Since starting his career at St Augustine High School New Orleans, Fournette has impressed as a two-time USA Today High School All-American (2012, 2013).

As one of the top recruits in college football, Fournette made the decision to remain in-state at LSU, where he made an impact for the Tigers. In his freshman year he had 187 carries for 1034 rushing yards, scoring ten touchdowns.

Weighing 240 pounds, Fournette possesses plenty of power and runs with attitude, his speed is outstanding for his size, recording 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. Although he isn’t as strong as other prospects in making his cuts, once he gets in space he proves unstoppable and is able to get inside and take distance with his speed and explosiveness.

His strong, physical running game saw him make 271 carries in his sophomore year with 1,953 rushing yards and a massive 22 touchdowns. It saw him lead the FBS in all-purpose yards averaging 162.8 rush YPG earning first-team All-SEC honours and the prize of Consensus All-American.

Fournette can be compared most to Adrian Peterson, especially in terms of his physical attributes with a strong ability to finish while dealing plenty of damage between tackles.

His junior year was marred by an ankle injury sustained during the pre-season, limiting him to just seven games. Despite this, he still earned second-team All-SEC honours, with five 100-yard games in a season which saw him make 129 carries for 843 rushing yards, scoring eight touchdowns. Three of those came against Ole Miss, when he broke the school record for rushing yards, with 284.

Fournette stands above the remainder of the draft class with the potential to make between 25 and 30 carries a game, and he exhibits all the qualities of a strong running back with the right mix of size, speed and power.

Career statistics: 616 carries, 3830 rush yards, 40 TDs

2. Dalvin Cook (Florida State University)

Dynamic and explosive, Dalvin Cook has had a stellar college career for the Seminoles.

Cook was by far the most talented running back in the FBS last year, earning honours as a unanimous All-American in what was a record-breaking season for the Miami local. He tallied a total 1765 rushing yards in 2016, a school record for most rushing yards in a season, in doing so also breaking the school record for most career rushing yards, with a total of 4464 in his three seasons.

Cook is terrific in space and has the ability to catch the ball out in the backfield. An instinctive runner with great speed, he is also strong at making cuts and has plenty of size. He could easily make between 15 and 20 carries a game and is lethal in third-down passing situations.

Able to move inside and outside, Cook has been honoured as a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, in 2015 and 2016, while also been named as a finalist for the 2016 Doak Walker Award. Last season he scored 19 touchdowns in the Seminoles’ claim to the Orange Bowl.

Career statistics: 687 carries, 4,464 rush yards, 46 TDs

3. Christian McCaffrey (Stanford University)

A genuine triple threat, Christian McCaffrey is explosive as a runner, receiver and return man. The former Cardinal has been one of the most consistent performers in the Stanford offence during his time in college football, impressing in 2016 with 147.5 rushing yards per game, the fourth highest of any player in the FBS.

It comes after McCaffrey put his name into the record books in the 2015 season, making 3864 all-purpose yards, breaking Barry Sanders’ long-standing record of 3250.

A versatile, productive and instinctive player, he has great balance in body control and quick feet. McCaffrey found the end zone on 13 occasions in 2016, with 253 carries for a total of 1603 rushing yards.

Career statistics: 632 carries, 3,922 rush yards, 21 TDs

4. Alvin Kamara (University of Tennessee)

Similar to McCaffrey, Kamara is a dynamic triple-threat who is able to run, receive and return. The Tennessee Volunteer has good hands and a strong stop-start ability, able to take distance from anywhere on the field.

Kamara was initially redshirted as a freshman at the University of Alabama in 2013, before transferring to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he made 1469 yards, scoring 21 touchdowns.

He then transferred to the University of Tennessee in 2015, as a sophomore, and in his debut game against Bowling Green, he made 144 yards and scored two touchdowns – a school record for most rushing yards on debut. He also became the second Volunteer with a rushing touchdown and punt return for touchdown in the same game, against Western Carolina.

In 2016, he scored 13 touchdowns for 988 total yards. In his two seasons for the University of Tennessee, he started in just eight of 24 games, but has been comparable to LeSean McCoy.

An electric playmaker who is able to change pace and make plays in space as a receiver out the backfield, he is limited to less than 20 carries a game, making him not as attractive as McCaffrey.

Career statistics: 210 carries, 1,294 rush yards, 16 TDs

Honourable mention: Joe Mixon (University of Oklahoma)

Joe Mixon was named in the 2016 All-Big 12 first-team. In 2016, he amassed 1274 yards from 187 carries, scoring ten touchdowns for the Sooners.

Although he is an explosive rusher, with devastating receiving abilities, his on-field performances have been overlooked by his off-field issues, having been caught up in a number of domestic violence incidents.

Roarers, which running back prospect are you most looking forward to seeing in the NFL? Who would you draft?