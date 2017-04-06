Ange Postecoglou to resign after 2018 World Cup

Maclaren by name, McLaren by nature: An incredible hat-trick from Jamie Maclaren

Ange Postecoglou says he will end his reign as Socceroos coach at the conclusion of the national team’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

Postecoglou was speaking at a dinner on Wednesday night in Sydney, in a Q&A session with respected soccer identity Les Murray.

“Enjoyed interviewing Ange Postecoglou at the AFI dinner last night where he confirmed that after the 2018 World Cup he’s stepping down,” Murray tweeted on Thursday morning.

Postecoglou’s public statements are in line with what many in the game understand has been his intention for some time, to coach Australia at a second World Cup and then challenge himself with a coaching position overseas.

“I asked Ange (Postecoglou) how long he sees himself doing the Socceroos job and he replied hopefully for the next 12 months,” Murray told The World Game website.

“He said after the World Cup it was time to move on.”

Postecoglou was appointed coach of Australia’s national soccer team in October 2013 on a five-year contract and quickly changed the team’s mentality and system, to a more aggressive and possession-based style.

The Socceroos exceeded most expectations in a tough group at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and won the 2015 Asian Cup on home soil.

However, Australia’s qualifying campaign for the World Cup in Russia next year has been anything but smooth sailing and they are third in their group with three games to play – against Saudi Arabia, Japan and Thailand.

Postecoglou has previously said that he would walk away from the job if the Socceroos failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Only the top two teams gain automatic qualification with the third-place finishers requiring at least two playoffs to secure a spot in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Socceroos have jumped up five places to 50th in the latest FIFA rankings, off the back of their World Cup qualifying win over the UAE and draw with Iraq last month.

Australia are fourth among the Asian Football Confederation nations, behind 28th ranked Iran, Korea Republic (43rd) and Japan (44th).

Brazil have dethroned arch-rivals Argentina to return to the summit for the first time in almost seven years, after World Cup qualifying wins over Uruguay and Paraguay.

Reigning world champions Germany remain third and Chile fourth, Colombia have climbed two spots to fifth, France remain sixth, Belgium slipped two places to seventh, Portugal and Spain stayed eighth and 10th respectively while Switzerland rose from 11th to ninth.

Poland were one of six teams to record a highest ranking in 11th place, and FYR Macedonia were the biggest movers when they climbed 33 spots to 133rd.

Egypt are Africa’s best-placed team in 19th.