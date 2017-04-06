Ange Postecoglou to step down after 2018 World Cup: reports

Ange Postecoglou will step down from his role as Australia’s national football manager at the end of the 2018 World Cup, according to Les Murray.
Murray tweeted on Thursday morning: “Enjoyed interviewing Ange Postecoglou at the AFI dinner last night where he confirmed that after the 2018 World Cup he’s stepping down.”
Postecoglou has managed the Socceroos since he was appointed to a five-year contract in October 2013 after the sacking of previous coach Holger Osieck.
Before that, he coached the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory in the A-League, winning two championships and a premiership with the Roar.
The Socceroos have a record of 17 wins, seven draws and 12 losses in 36 matches under his guidance, but eight of those losses came in 2014 and the team has only lost four times since.
However, the Socceroos currently face a battle to qualify for the 2018 World Cup – they are behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in their group, with crucial fixtures against both sides and Thailand still to come this year.
If Australia fails to achieve a top-two spot in the group they will still have a chance to qualify through a series of two-legged play-offs, but direct qualification would be a much easier route.
Postecoglou, however, has said he wants to do more than just qualify for next year’s World Cup – he wants Australia to make an impact when there as well.
“That’s the whole plan,” Postecoglou said in March.
“Everything we’ve done, and everything I’ve done since I’ve taken over, is to try and create that. There are so many things you need to factor into it and you just don’t know, but everything we do, every decision we make — about selection, the way we play — is designed so that if we do get to a World Cup, we can make an impact.
“Whether that happens or not, time will show all that, but in the meantime I’m not going to try and sit in a place of consolidation or try and sort of reel it back in because potentially, we might not qualify if we’re not as bold in the way we do things. I just don’t think that serves any purpose for anyone.
“I know people feel good about qualification, I understand that — I certainly want to qualify for a World Cup — but just qualifying for a World Cup has proven in the past is not as fulfilling as maybe people think it is when you’re in the middle of it.”
April 6th 2017 @ 10:19am
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | April 6th 2017 @ 10:19am | ! Report
Ange, is going to Melb C, who would have guessed?
April 6th 2017 @ 10:29am
Mark said | April 6th 2017 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Maybe if we fail to qualify, because he could be available for the start of the next A-League season, but I can’t see it happening if we qualify.
April 6th 2017 @ 10:35am
Nemesis said | April 6th 2017 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Didn’t we know this ages ago?
Ange’s contract with the FFA expires when Australia’s 2018 World Cup campaign ends and he’s always said he wants to coach abroad.
If Australia can perform well at the Confed Cup and the World Cup Finals, who knows where Ange will end up. I’d be wiling to wager we won’t see him coaching again in Australia at club level.
Most likely his next job will be a national team coach of any big-spending Middle Eastern nation. Given the technical qualities I saw from the UAE, that would be a perfect fit for Ange & they’d become the scariest opposition in Asia.
April 6th 2017 @ 10:40am
whiskeymac said | April 6th 2017 @ 10:40am | ! Report
Makes sense in any event as from 2018 its a new cycle re: qualifications – hopefully whoever replaces him believes in the players and can progress the team.
Wld be good to see some coaches exported and do well in some top tier leagues.
as an aside Mooys recent goal was excellent!