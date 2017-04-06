Australia vs USA start time: Davis Cup quarter-finals venue, date, key information

Australia will look to avenge defeat from 12 months ago when they host the United States of America in the Davis Cup quarter-finals, with the first match starting on Friday, April 7 at 12pm – midday (AEST). This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to the weekend so you don’t miss a moment.
Davis Cup ties in the World Group are played over a best-of-five rubbers, with each match being five sets. The World Group is comprised of the top 16 teams, with the eight winners from the first round progressing to the quarter-finals.
The weekend is structured so two singles matches will be played on Friday, doubles on Saturday and if needed, reverse singles on Sunday.
Australia recorded a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the first round, while the USA smoked Switzerland 5-0. Both teams come into this tie unchanged.
The tie will be held at the Pat Rafter Arena which is in the Queensland Tennis Centre. Given Australia hosted the USA at Kooyong just 12 months ago, this tie was slated to be played in the USA, but because of a swap dating back to the 1990s, it gave Australia an extra tie at home.
Key information
Friday start time: 12pm (AEST)
Saturday start time: 1pm (AEST)
Sunday start time: 12pm (AEST)
Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane
TV: Live, Network Seven
Online: Live, 7 Tennis App
Overall record: Played 46, USA 26, Australia 20
Last meeting: 2016 first round – USA defeat Australia 4-1
Teams
Australia
Nick Kyrgios
Jordan Thompson
Sam Groth
John Peers
Captain: Lleyton Hewitt
United States of America
Jack Sock
John Isner
Sam Querrey
Steve Johnson
Captain: Jim Courier
The draw for the tie was announced on Thursday morning and is as follows. It should also be noted here that teams can change their nominations for the Saturday and Sunday matches, however it appears unlikely to happen here. Both teams are settled and have two clear singles players.
Draw
Friday
Singles match 1 – 12pm: Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Jack Sock (USA)
Singles match 2 – approx. 2pm: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs John Isner (USA)
Saturday>
Doubles – 1pm: Sam Groth and John Peers (AUS) vs Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson (USA)
Sunday
Singles match 1 – 12pm: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Jack Sock (USA)
Singles match 2 – approx. 2pm: Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs John Isner (USA)
Don’t forget, The Roar will have a live blog of each match throughout the tie.