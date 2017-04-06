Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

It’ll be a battle of two sides looking to get back into the winners circle when the Brisbane Broncos host the Sydney Roosters in an important clash to kick-off Round 6. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEST).

The Roosters were the form team of the competition out of the gates, but have hit a few speed bumps in the last few weeks and will be out to make a statement here.

Winning their first four games saw them sitting alongside the Melbourne Storm – who are now the only undefeated side – at the top of the ladder, but it wasn’t all convincing. A controversial win over the Penrith Panthers in Round 3 and a dour affair with the South Sydney Rabbitohs saw them come out with victories, but very little else.

It showed last week when the Roosters ran into a red-hot Manly Sea Eagles outfit who dominated, despite the close nature of the scoreline.

What the Roosters can be credited for is their defence during that game. Their attack has shown enough to suggest it was a one-off last week, but their defence has been among the competition’s best so far, running fifth in points conceded.

It’s that defence which will have the Broncos worried. Brisbane have struggled to put up points so far in 2017 and while they have had some strong games, there is no questioning how important this one is for them.

They currently sit in ninth place with just two wins for the season, but they have let other games slip through the cracks and it’s their inability to close games out that would have coach Wayne Bennett worried.

It’s as if the Broncos have a tendency to switch off at crucial periods of games, and some of their ball handling has been atrocious, even if the weather has played a factor.

A loss to the Storm in Round 3 was nothing to be ashamed of, but almost letting the Canberra Raiders back into a contest at home in Round 4 and then losing to the Canterbury Bulldogs last week were.

The Broncos have plenty to work on, but at the top of the list is their ability to score points, and that is probably where the difference for this game lies. If Anthony Milford and Ben Hunt can’t create, forget about it.

Prediction

Both of these sides have plenty to work on, but the Roosters have shown us plenty already this season. Expect more of that here.

Roosters by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 8pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.