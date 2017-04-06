Broncos too good for Roosters in entertaining NRL clash

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Which player will be hiding from the coach at half time?

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Attack is no longer a problem but Brisbane Broncos still have plenty of worries after halfback Ben Hunt joined a growing injury list in their 32-8 NRL win over Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

Considered “off the pace” and “in their shell” by coach Wayne Bennett, Brisbane’s backline finally fired to inflict a second straight loss on the Roosters in front of 30,376 fans.

But it came at a cost.

Hunt limped off with a hamstring injury in the 49th minute, suffered when he crashed over for a controversially disallowed try moments earlier.

To make matters worse, the Broncos lost Queensland winger Corey Oates (groin) before the kickoff and prop Korbin Sims (foot) by the 60th minute.

Queensland forward Josh McGuire overcame a shoulder complaint to finish the match for the rampant Broncos.

Bennett had complained about their misfiring attack before the Roosters clash, admitting that pivot Anthony Milford had been distracted by ongoing contract talks.

Brisbane had the third worst attack in the league, averaging less than 16 points a game after five rounds.

However, Milford and the Broncos came alive on Thursday night, flexing their muscle to pile on five tries to two.

Brisbane thought they had extended their 14-8 halftime lead when Hunt crashed over in the 46th minute but it was sensationally disallowed with a Milford forward pass called forward.

Brisbane weren’t to be denied, however, piling on the next three tries to blow out the scoreline.

The Roosters tried to hit back trailing 20-8 in the 57th minute but Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough denied a try-bound Michael Gordon with a miracle ankle tap.

Brisbane tore apart the flat Roosters from the outset, jumping to an 8-0 lead after the visitors missed 18 tackles in the first 16 minutes.

The visitors returned fire to level at 8-8 by the 21st minute, with pivot Luke Keary setting up two tries in four minutes after exposing centre Tautau Moga on Brisbane’s left edge.

The Broncos grabbed the halftime lead after Milford set up backrower Sam Thaiday in the 25th minute.

Roosters forward Isaac Liu may come under scrutiny for his ninth minute hit on McGuire.