Brumbies to rest captain for Reds clash

Coach Stephen Larkham’s rotation policy has rested another big name with Brumbies skipper Sam Carter to miss Saturday’s Super Rugby clash with the Queensland Reds.

Rory Arnold replaces Carter at lock and flanker Scott Fardy will captain the side while winger Tom Banks will debut in the GIO Stadium match, pushing James Dargaville to the bench.

Larkham said Carter had been nursing a hip injury as the Brumbies went to a bye following an 18-13 home loss to the Highlanders.

“We just wanted to give him an extended break so that we weren’t in the same cycle of re-injuring him during training and allowing to get out there and play his best football,” he said.

Larkham said the team’s performance and the need to keep players healthy through the season justified the policy.

“I can certainly understand how people have been upset in the past with it,” Larkham said.

“We feel that this year has been better than last year.

“We want to maintain it because it has been working in terms of the combination on the field hasn’t suffered too much at this stage – in fact at all.”

Wallabies prop Scott Sio has been named to make his first start of the season after making his return from a hamstring injury off the bench against the Highlanders.

“He’s trained exceptionally hard through his rehab process and I thought he played well against the Highlanders,” Larkham said.

The conference-topping Brumbies will be looking to continue their dominance over Australian sides by extending their unprecedented derby winning streak to 10.

Queensland are in a tail-spin after losing five on the trot with coach Nick Stiles relegating Wallabies halfback Nick Frisby and hooker Andrew Ready to club rugby.

Banks, 22, made two appearances for the Reds over two seasons but switched to the Brumbies in the off-season in search of greater opportunities.

“I suppose it’s mixed feelings (playing against the Reds), I know a few of the boys up there but coming off a really good pre-season here it’ll be good to go out there and test everything we’ve learned,” Banks said.

Back-rower Jarrad Butler has been named on the bench after recovering from a hamstring niggle that has kept him out of action this season.

BRUMBIES: Aidan Toua, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Tom Banks, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Jordan Smiler, Chris Alcock, Scott Fardy (capt), Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Robbie Abel, Scott Sio. Res: Saia Fainga’a, Nic Mayhew, Ben Alexander, Tom Staniforth, Jarrad Butler, De Wet Roos, Andrew Smith, James Dargaville.