Burgess has matured after ban: Maguire

South Sydney coach Michael Maguire has confidently declared misfiring prop George Burgess’ history of brain snaps are behind him.

The Rabbitohs prop is available to make his NRL return for Friday’s clash with Penrith after serving a two-match ban for striking.

Burgess is lucky not to have been rubbed out for longer after lashing out at Newcastle’s Mitch Barnett with a wild elbow.

Maguire described his charge’s actions as uncharacteristic and predicted he would learn a valuable lesson about harnessing his aggression.

“He’s over those sort of things,” Maguire said.

“He probably looks back at that now and he’ll take a fair bit out of that moment in time.”

Burgess has been named on an extended bench for Friday’s clash with the Panthers at Pepper Stadium and could end up playing NSW Cup.

The English bookend has a history of letting his emotions get the better of him after he was in 2015 suspended from his side’s preliminary final against Cronulla after a water bottle throwing incident.

After being arguably the form prop of the competition during Souths’ run to the 2014 title, Burgess has been markedly down on form this year, averaging just 81m and 12.5 tackles and was dropped for the Rabbitohs’ season-opener against Wests Tigers.

It led older brother and skipper Sam Burgess to jump to his defence, describing his strike at Barnett as out of character, a point echoed by Maguire.

“It’s uncharacteristic of George and he just wants to get back and play good footy for the team,” Maguire said.