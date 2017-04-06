Chelsea vs Manchester City: Premier League live scores, blog

Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in a true heavyweight clash. Join The Roar from 5am AEST Thursday for all the action in this live blog.
It was all pretty much going to plan for Chelsea over the last few months as they kept a sizable lead at the top of the table and seemed all but certain to end up in May as league champions.
However, a weekend loss to Crystal Palace has suddenly led to a few questions being asked of Antonio Conte’s men. Was it a mere blip, or was the defeat possibly a sign of worse to come?
Tottenham Hotspurs’ recent form (23 points from the last 30 available) has seen them keep in touch with the previous runaway leaders.
Chelsea’s advantage over them is now seven points. If results go the way of Mauricio Pochettino’s side midweek, that could conceivably be cut to just four by the end of the night.
However, Conte and indeed Chelsea have been in similar situations before. The Italian manager repeatedly proved with Juventus over the years that he has the mettle to drive his team to titles.
Chelsea, under Jose Mourinho, were champions just two seasons ago after opening up a huge gap over their rivals early on in that campaign.
Therefore, talk of the title race being blown back open may yet prove to be premature. That doesn’t mean that the pressure will not be felt at Stamford Bridge though. It certainly will be for both teams.
The consensus of Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge in Manchester has generally been one of unfulfilled potential and disappointment.
Their blistering start to the season saw them tagged as the early favourites, but they fell away badly during the vital winter months.
Recently though, there has been cause for renewed optimism around the Etihad. Guardiola’s attacking set-up is beginning to gel, while the form from the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling has been particularly impressive. Unfortunately, deficiencies at the back have continued to be their Achilles heel.
When these two teams last met in December, it was Chelsea who came away with all three points, inflicting Guardiola’s first home defeat of the season in the process. Revenge may be on the cards.
Yet City’s record in the big games this year has left much to be desired. In ten fixtures they’ve currently played against their direct rivals (the sides in the top seven places) they have won just two of those matches. It is not a record that inspires confidence.
On the back of an incredibly difficult recent run though, it has perhaps gone under the radar that City are on an eight game unbeaten sequence.
Draws with both Liverpool and Arsenal have been punctuated by the dreaded international break, and in both of those games they could feasibly claim that they should have won.
City are now five points clear in fourth place, and should be looking to improve their record against their top of the table competitors.
In team news, the home side will be without Victor Moses once again as he continues to struggle with a toe injury which kept him out of the last game to Palace.
Meanwhile, talisman Eden Hazard will be closely monitored after the Belgian missed the international fixtures last week with a calf injury.
For City, all long-term absentees like Gabriel Jesus and IIkay Gundogan remain on the sidelines. They are joined there by right back Bacary Sagna who looks set to miss a number of weeks with an abductor complaint. Otherwise, Guardiola has no fresh injuries to deal with as Pablo Zabaleta looks set for a quick return.
Prediction
Chelsea haven’t lost consecutive home league matches in six years. With the title within their grasp it would be difficult to say that they will do so against City this week. Guardiola’s men are in decent form, but this shapes as a must-not-lose for them, with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal breathing down their necks for a place in the top four.
An entertaining draw looks a good bet, with Sergio Aguero getting on the scoresheet – all but two of his six goals against Chelsea have come at Stamford Bridge.
6:10am
Mark Molyneux said | 6:10am | ! Report
Chance! What a miss from Fernandinho. He is offside as the ball is looped back into the box, but let’s not let rules like that get in the way. The flag doesn’t go up and he has just the keeper to beat. His volley goes closer towards the corner flag.
Clichy then chops down Pedro out on the right wing with a tackle that was only a few minutes late. The Frenchman is the first to go in the book.
6:05am
Mark Molyneux said | 6:05am | ! Report
Chance: Kante is lucky to escape a booking after chopping down Silva- sometimes it really is the only way to stop him. From the resulting free kick Kompany escapes his marker at the far post and floats a header towards goal. Azpilicueta is there to head it off the line though.
6:04am
Mark Molyneux said | 6:04am | ! Report
It seems recently Guardiola’s men fancy a bit of London on their travels. They have lost just once in the capital in their last six league games played there. However, as the second half commences at the Bridge, they are 2-1 down.
Kurt Zouma is replaced by Nemanja Matic. The back three for Chelsea looks like it is being reverted to. Conte perhaps unhappy with City’s dominance through the middle of the park. The returning Delph was particularly impressive as he had more touches of the ball than any other during the first 45.
5:48am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:48am | ! Report
45: Stones dribbles out from the back in his long legged style. His options are limited. He skips around one final challenge before giving it off to Delph as City start building once again. Chelsea are happy to sit back and keep their lead into half time.
Only one minute added for the first stanza, which the Blues manage to see out rather comfortably.
HT: Chelsea 2-1 City
5:44am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:44am | ! Report
42: Its end to end as City break away through the middle before Navas over hits his pass which sends Aguero scurrying after it. David Luiz shoves him off the ball and starts a Chelsea attack- possession is lost quickly though and City drive forwards once again.
5:39am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:39am | ! Report
38: After a subdued start, this game has well and truly sprung into life. Both sides look vulnerable at the back, while both sides are also looking sharp up front. Could be anything this.
5:37am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:37am | ! Report
PENALTY! Fabregas gave it off to Pedro in the box, who stepped off his right foot only to be chopped down by Fernandinho. Mike Dean had little doubt.
GOAL! Hazard steps up to the spot and… it is saved by Caballero. The Belgian is lucky to pounce on the rebound though and puts Chelsea back ahead.
Chelsea 2-1 City
5:34am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:34am | ! Report
33: Silva is beginning to cause all sorts of problems for Chelsea. He is picking the ball up from deep and driving at the shaky defence. David Luiz once again comes rushing out to put pressure on the midfielder but he simply steps around him like he is concreted into the ground and feeds De Bruyne down the touchline.
A corner is awarded, but City cant make anything from it.
5:30am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:30am | ! Report
Chance! This time Silva plays in Sane who attempts a deft little flick over the onrushing Courtois. The big keeper manages to get down low and stop it. Somewhat of amends made there from the Belgian.
Chelsea are suddenly looking a little shaky.
5:29am
Mark Molyneux said | 5:29am | ! Report
GOAL! Dreadful from Courtois as Aguero silences the crowd with a simple tap in.
The Chelsea keeper will be wanting the ground to open up and swallow him right now. He is given a back pass and instead of launching it up field he tries a gentle chip pass. However, it falls straight to Silva. The Spaniard drifts into the box and squares to Aguero is left with a simple tap in.
Chelsea 1-1 City