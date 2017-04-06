Dawson’s career on edge as Dockers axe six

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

The end of Zac Dawson’s AFL career appears nigh, with the under-fire Fremantle defender one of six players dropped for Saturday night’s clash with the Bulldogs at Domain Stadium.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon fulfilled his promise to swing the axe following last week’s 89-point loss to Port Adelaide, with Griffin Logue and Harley Balic named for their AFL debuts.

Hayden Crozier, Tom Sheridan, Ethan Hughes and rookie Brady Grey all earned recalls, but Lyon said fans would have to wait until the teams are released on Thursday night before finding out who else apart from Dawson was axed.

Fremantle’s sloppy skills and horror turnovers have played key roles in their disastrous 0-2 start to the season.

It was a similar theme last year when the Dockers went from minor premiers in 2015 to winning just four games in 2016.

Dawson’s kicking has been shabby throughout his 166-game career.

And with the Dockers now placing a focus on skills as well as building for the future, Dawson faces an uphill battle to win back a permanent spot in the side.

Lyon’s call to axe Dawson is a tough one given their history together and strong bond they share.

Dawson played three seasons under Lyon at St Kilda and is now in his sixth year under Lyon at the Dockers.

But the high-pressure environment of football doesn’t allow for much sentiment – especially when your team is at the bottom of the ladder.

“I’m not sure where the word favourite comes from,” Lyon replied when asked whether it was hard to axe one of his favourite players.

“I coached Zac at St Kilda and he was part of the formidable team – a team that lost three games in the year by (a combined) 19 points.

“He played well in finals and he was already targeted by (Fremantle list manager) Brad Lloyd and offered a contract before I was even contacted by Fremantle.

“He’s still defending really well. We’d like to be better with the ball – clearly that’s not Zac’s strength.

“He understands. He’s happy to play his role and go back to Peel and play and try to force some opportunities.”

Lyon played down fears Harley Bennell’s latest calf injury would turn into a major setback.

Bennell’s return to full training has been pushed back by a fortnight after he suffered a grade one strain in his left calf.

A week earlier, Bennell suffered delayed onset muscle soreness in his right calf.

Bennell was flown to Germany last December to receive treatment from soft tissue specialist Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Lyon said Bennell wasn’t that far away from playing again, but no exact date has been set on his return.

“It’s obvious that we are frustrated,” Lyon said.

“He hasn’t had any issues for a long time and that’s why it’s at the exciting stage.

“It’s a hiccup in the space of seven or eight days on either leg and we’re really hopeful and expectant he can get through this and start playing footy for us.”