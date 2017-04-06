Former England manager mentoring Melbourne City

Maclaren by name, McLaren by nature: An incredible hat-trick from Jamie Maclaren

Former England national team coach Roy Hodgson has been seconded to Australia in an advisory role to assist A-League club Melbourne City.

But the 69-year-old isn’t under consideration for the coaching role filled by caretaker Michael Valkanis.

Rather, Hodgson is spending time with coaches and leaders at the club in the hope he can share experiences gained over his 40-year long coaching career.

A friendship with City Football Group executive Brian Marwood has led to the move, which Valkanis believes can only benefit his side.

“That’s why it’s so good being a part of this group, the City Football Group,” he said on Thursday.

“It’s great when you get football people together. A 10-minute conversation (today) ended up being one hour.

“We’re so lucky to have him here … he’s a man with a wealth of experience that can help.

Hodgson, who will watch Friday night’s match against Adelaide United from the stands, is expected to stay at the club for a month.

Though widely respected and liked, Hodgson’s reign in charge of England was disastrous.

England was eliminated in the group phase of the 2014 World Cup, losing to Italy and Uruguay and drawing with minnows Costa Rica.

A further humiliation ensued at the 2016 European Championships when the Three Lions was knocked out by Iceland.

Among a wide spread of clubs, Hodgson managed Italian giants Inter Milan and English clubs Blackburn, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

He also presided over the Finland, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates national teams.