Hope for the busted Titans

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

A relatively talented team, you wouldn’t have been questioned for expecting them to finish somewhere in the top eight. Unfortunately, they’ve been absolutely decimated by injuries.

Considering last season’s performance and the youth within the squad, a 1-4 record, sitting 14th, is a complete contrast to pre-season anticipation.

Rewind to August 3, 2016. Tipped to compete for the spoon rather than the finals, the gutsy Titans were putting in work.

Playing as a unit, the synergy was propelling the Gold Coast way above expectations, before Jarryd Hayne made an unexpected landing. The hype really ramped up, but they were considered a dark horse more than a legitimate title threat.

While they were eliminated in the first round of finals, that’s an admirable effort considering what most thought they were capable of.

The significance of last year completely reversed the narrative for 2017. A returning Kane Elgey and a full season of Nathan Peats and Hayne to join 2016 Rookie of the year Ash Taylor in an impressive spine, alongside quality acquisitions in Jarrod Wallace and Kevin Proctor, and a host of returning prospects from last year had things trending up.

But it hasn’t taken long for the dream to fade. Worst of all, little blame lies with the team.

Their entire back five has missed time, as have a host of forwards. But more than just been players ruled out of games, multiple times the Titans have found themselves struggling for a bench mid-game.

All things considered, they really haven’t been that bad. Down big early, they made the Roosters work to put them away and pushed the Cowboys as far as they could before the game slipped away. Those are two contention-level teams that will dispatch pretty much everyone on their day.

The lone victory came after falling behind by 12 early against the Eels, fighting their way back into the contest, and winning the arm wrestle against a mid-table level team. All good signs.

The not so good – losses to two of the league’s lowly teams, the Knights and Warriors.

The attack hasn’t been specifically bad, yet the Titans have, at times, struggled for rhythm. While they are tied first for tries, they sit only behind the Knights and Tigers for tries conceded, probably helped by messy average of 32 missed tackles each game, good for second worst, behind the Tigers.

The teams who keep most of their statistical company are not the teams to be associated with at the moment.

They break the fewest amount of tackles but score the most tries. They are able to limit their own errors (second) yet struggle to dominate possession. These numbers paint a picture of a team lacking cohesiveness, consistency and identity, a sound reflection of what we’ve seen so far.

The only bright spot, statistically speaking, is that anything revolving around input from their halves seems relatively stable. They are second for completing sets, take control in good territory (85% assist-to-try ratio) and are able to get points when given the chance.

But, staring down the barrel of the Raiders, Broncos and Sharks in their next three outings, a team with so much promise could potentially sit 1-7, and at that point, it’s game over. That isn’t set in stone, but they will be heavy underdogs in each of those games and even one win would be relatively impressive.

If Hayne can get into his groove, there’s always a chance they’ll go on a tear, but hope doesn’t lie solely with him.

Among the chaos, as mentioned, Elgey and Taylor have been fantastic. Both good halfbacks in their own right, together they’ve flashed potential to play both sides of the field, switching between first and second receiver. That isn’t easy to find and when firing looks lethal. Both possess strong playmaking abilities and have shown off a running game that really opens up the attack.

While it seem likely that it won’t materialise in a deep run in this particular season, developing the pair’s chemistry will progress future endeavours.

At full strength, this team boasts real quality. The spine of Hayne, Elgey, Taylor and Peats is nice. Wallace and James are both respectable props, while Mcqueen and Proctor have the combination of versatility and running ability that gives attacking potency on the edge. Proctor is yet to truly hit his stride, anything is an adjustment leaving the Melbourne ecosystem.

A little consistency will serve best, allowing the combinations to grow and a genuine identity to form. The issue is, this might come once the finals are all but out of reach.

Expect this team to come home strong and give teams plenty of trouble down the stretch, there just might not be enough to time to get themselves back on track.