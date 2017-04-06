Liverpool reportedly heading down under for Sydney FC clash

Maclaren by name, McLaren by nature: An incredible hat-trick from Jamie Maclaren

English Premier League giants Liverpool are set to visit Australian shores this winter, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph this morning.

While Western Australia is believed to be hopeful of luring Liverpool to Perth, the end-of-season tour would likely see the Reds face off against Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium in late May or early June in what would be Liverpool’s third trip to Australia in recent years.

Negotiations are still underway to confirm the visit, and it is not yet known when the tour will be announced, should it go ahead.

The English club visited Melbourne for a sell-out match against the Victory at the MCG in 2013, a match they won 2-0, before playing the Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar in 2015, both in front of more than 50,000 fans.

Liverpool’s final match of the current English Premier League season will be played on May 21, meaning a match in Australia would be unlikely to be played until May 30 or 31.

Despite being one of English football’s traditional powerhouses, Jurgen Klopp’s side has almost certainly fallen out of the title race for another year following a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth this morning (Australian time).

After falling behind early, goals to Brazilian midfield maestro Phillipe Coutinho and Belgian striker Divock Origi had the Reds in front of their lower-ranked opponents, however a late strike from Joshua King forced the Reds to settle for a draw.

The result sees Liverpool remain in third place on the table, five points behind second-placed Tottenham and 12 behind leaders Chelsea, and has almost certainly ended their chances of a first top-flight league title since 1990.

Despite their lack of recent top-flight success, Liverpool remains one of the most popular sides in world football today, and a match in Sydney would almost certainly be a sell-out.