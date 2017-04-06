Martin to play against Eagles

Garlett produces epic chasedown to seal the game for Melbourne

Richmond have received a major boost for Saturday’s AFL match against West Coast, with in-form midfielder Dustin Martin cleared to play.

Coach Damien Hardwick confirmed before Thursday morning training that Martin had medical clearance after suffering a cheekbone fracture early in last week’s win over Collingwood.

The Tigers and Eagles are among eight unbeaten teams heading into the MCG clash.

The last time Richmond opened the season with three wins, they returned to the finals in 2013 for the first time since 2001.

Martin produced the performance of the weekend in round one and also kicked two crucial goals late in the Collingwood win.

“He’ll play – he’s a tough lad, as we know,” Hardwick said.

“He played three and a half quarters with the same injury last week and he has the tick-off from the surgeon to play.”

But Hardwick is staying well out of the decision about whether Martin wears a helmet against the Eagles.

“It’s probably yet to be decided – I will leave that up to Dustin and the doc to figure out,” the coach said.

“But as you can imagine, I don’t think Dustin is too keen for the helmet.”

After the injury, Martin made a brief visit to New Zealand to visit his father Shane, who was deported from Australia last year because of bikie links.

Hardwick confirmed Martin’s weekend trip had the club’s approval.

“It was really important for Dustin to go home – his father has been really critical in (his) support,” Hardwick said.

“Between him and (manager) Ralph Carr, (they) have been pivotal in the way Dustin’s gone about his footy.

“We thought it was a good decision for Dustin to go and we’d do the same again.”

Hardwick said one of the keys on Saturday would be curbing West Coast’s ability to mark the ball back from the opposition.

He pointed to Jeremy McGovern, Thomas Barrass and Elliot Yeo as Eagles who are particularly good in that area, giving West Coast plenty of uncontested possessions.

“Their time in possession numbers are through the roof,” he said.

But Hardwick also noted that had been a strength for the Tigers so far this season.

Hardwick added it would be a mistake to focus on in-form Eagles forward Josh Kennedy, noting Josh Hill, Mark LeCras, Jack Darling were also dangerous.

“They have a plethora of riches up there, so if you put all your focus onto Josh … they’re quite capable of kicking five or six goals themselves,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick would not buy into Saturday being any more important for the Tigers, but said they are still regaining credibility after dropping out of the top eight last season.

“Typical coach-speak – they’re all important games,” he said.

“It’s a really good test for our boys, we’re still fighting to get some respect back that we lost last year.”

Richmond must replace Ben Griffiths (concussion) and Shane Edwards (hip).