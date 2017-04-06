Melbourne Storm out for grand final revenge this Sunday

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

This Sunday, the Storm and Sharks will face off for the first time since last year’s grand final when they lock horns at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The 2016 decider will go down as one of the most thrilling and dramatic conclusions to an NRL season in recent history, with Cronulla desperately holding on to a 14-12 lead in the final seconds to secure their first premiership, in what was their 50th year in the competition.

It was the culmination of years of hard work and redemption, following the drama of the supplements scandal, which saw captain Paul Gallen – among many other players – suspended towards the back end of the 2014 season as the club fought unsuccessfully to avoid the wooden spoon.

As for the Storm, while they missed the chance to add a third legitimate premiership to their trophy cabinet, captain Cameron Smith was gracious in defeat, congratulating the Sharks for winning their maiden title.

But that was the past. Now, it’s all about the present.

After five rounds, the Storm remain the only undefeated side and therefore sit on top of the ladder, having defeated the Bulldogs, Warriors, Broncos, Wests Tigers and, last Saturday night, the Panthers at home.

Their five-match winning streak has come on the back of a strong defence, having only conceded 48 points, including leaking just one try in wins over the Bulldogs and Panthers.

It is proof that, despite several years of critics writing the ageing team off, the club is still a premiership contender even with the trio of Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith all to turn 34 by the end of the year.

The club has, however, been rocked by the news this week that Cronk will depart at the end of this season to relocate to Sydney, where his fiance, Fox Sports presenter Tara Rushton, is based.

This announcement has each of the nine Sydney clubs chasing his signature, though there is the chance he could also retire altogether.

It could be seen as the beginning of the end of a golden era at the club, in which they reached six grand finals for three wins.

However, only the 2012 premiership remains valid, after their 2007 and 2009 victories were rendered null due to salary cap breaches, which threatened to rip the club apart in 2010.

As for the Sharks, they started this season slowly, and last week avoided humiliation against the Knights when a James Maloney field goal got them over the line, 19-18.

It was their third win for the season, following impressive victories over the Raiders and Eels on the road, while their two defeats both came at home against the Broncos and Dragons.

If the defending premiers are to go 4-2 up, they must defy a poor record in Melbourne.

The Sharks have left AAMI Park empty-handed in six previous visits, since the venue opened in 2010.

Their last win in Bleak City came early in the 2008 season, when the Storm were defending a title which was later rendered void due to the aforementioned salary cap breaches.

However, Cronulla have won two of their last three against the Storm, including the match that mattered the most.

Nothing except for two precious premiership points is up for grabs in this Sunday’s grand final rematch, but if the Storm win, it will not only go some way towards avenging last year’s narrow defeat in the decider, but also possibly extend their lead at the top of the premiership ladder.