Newcomers seek AOC executive positions

Triple Olympic hockey gold medallist Rechelle Hawkes is among seven fresh candidates seeking a spot on the Australian Olympic Committee’s executive.

With Danni Roche bidding to topple incumbent John Coates as AOC president, Hawkes and a batch of other former Olympians have thrown their hats into the ring for election to the executive.

Hawkes and fellow former Olympians Tracey Gaudry, Evelyn Halls, Michael Murphy and David Hynes are among 11 nominations for the seven executive positions.

The AOC annual general meeting on May 6 in Sydney will decide the executive team, including a vote on the presidency.

Coates is being challenged for the presidency for the first time since he took the role 26 years ago.

There are three nominations for the two vice-president positions, with AOC executive member Andrew Plympton hitching his vice-president bid to Roche’s challenge.

Current vice-presidents Helen Brownlee and Ian Chesterm have nominated to keep their roles.

Incumbent members of the executive Mark Arbib, Craig Carracher, Kitty Chiller, Nicole Livingstone and Danielle Woodward are seeking re-election to the executive.

But the batch of challengers includes Hawkes, who was captain of the Hockeyroos for eight years and competed at four Olympics, winning three gold medals.

Hawkes has been nominated by Hockey Australia, which also is pitching for Roche to take over as president.

Others seeking to join the executive for the first time are Olympic cyclist Gaudry, dual Olympic fencer Halls, dual Olympic diver Murphy and Olympic baseballer Hynes.