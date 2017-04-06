No small wonder that Moses wants to leave Wests Tigers

Foran's sensational try on debut for Warriors

Wests Tigers has become a war zone with coach Jason Taylor the first casualty, unceremoniously sacked after just three rounds of the current season. Yesterday, Mitchell Moses copped a double whammy.

The 22-year-old had been offered a reported million dollars a season by the Tigers, but Moses requested an immediate transfer to Parramatta.

Wests Tiger not only refused his request, but withdrew their offer, leaving Moses with 100 per cent of nothing.

Aaron Woods and James Tedesco have now become the club’s top priorities, and whatever is left over will be the new offer to Moses.

Thanks for nothing.

Wests Tigers must be careful with the revised salary cap not yet released, with the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, John Grant, barely holding onto his job through recent negotiations.

The club could so easily over-commit if the new cap is lower than anticipated, leaving the Wests Tigers decision makers and board with egg on their faces.

So it was just bloody-minded to refuse Moses his transfer.

After all, the Wests Tigers was the only club Moses wanted to play for having been denied his real wish to wear the same coloured jersey his legendary uncle Benny Elias wore for 234 games with Balmain.

But when Moses was six that dream went west when the NRL amalgamated Wests and Balmain into Wests Tigers.

Despite that decision, playing for them was the next best alternative with Balmain gone.

But it was never going to be the same for either club which had strung together nearly 100 years of history, tradition, heritage, pride, and passion.

Irreplaceable.

Wests Tigers has none of those assets, and never will.

It’s even worse for dyed in the wool Balmain supporters with Wests owning 75 per cent of the club, Bamain just 25 per cent and Leichhardt, Balmain’s fortress, rarely used by the Wests Tigers.

So for the kid in short pants who always had a football in his hands, and even slept hugging it, he’s been sold short, and has every right to feel disillusioned, and cheated.

It will be interesting to see how long Woods and Tedesco take to decide if they stay, or jump ship.

In the mean time Mitchell Moses will be forced to play the waiting game.