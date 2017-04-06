NRL clubs considering concussion fines appeal

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Newcastle, St George Illawarra and the Gold Coast will consider lodging official appeals against the NRL’s revised $50,000 fines for concussion protocol breaches.

The three clubs had their fines totalling $350,000 reduced on Thursday, with more than half of the figure suspended.

It means the Knights and Dragons will be forced to pay $50,000 of their original $100,000 sanction, while the Titans will owe one-third of their original $150,000 figure.

However, the news has done little to impress either the Knights or Dragons, who expressed their disappointment over the matter on Thursday afternoon.

“The club is disappointed with the NRL’s considerations, as we have been with the process,” a Dragons statement read.

“Under the NRL rules, the club has five business days to consider its position in relation to the NRL’s breach determination.”

After reviewing submissions from each club, the NRL said the original breaches had stood, but that it took in to account that last month’s indiscretions were their first such offences, when considering the suspended sentences.

The Dragons found themselves in hot water when they left Josh Dugan on the field when he appeared to be dazed after an apparent head-knock against Cronulla in round three.

In the same round, the Knights came under the scope of the NRL when Brendan Elliot remained on the field despite staying down after a high shot from South Sydney’s Hymel Hunt.

The Knights said they were now assessing their options.

“Despite the reduction, the club remains disappointed and will now consider the appeal process,” a Knights statement read.

Meanwhile, Titans chief executive Graham Annesley stopped short of accepting the punishment, and said he would speak to the board before making a further decision.

“They have been provided with the NRL’s response,” he said.

“I will be having further discussions with board members over coming days to determine whether the matter goes any further or not.”

The Titans were originally the hardest hit over their treatment of Kane Elgey, Joe Greenwood and Ryan Simpkins in the club’s win over Parramatta.

Intriguingly, two of the three clubs are owned by the NRL, while the Dragons have previously received financial assistance.

In a letter to each of the franchises, NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg emphasised they had not questioned the integrity or professionalism of their medical staff.

“We acknowledge the difficult job they face in the modern game and we are exploring ways to provide more support to our medical officers,” Greenberg said.

But he said the tough stance had to be taken – and that he had been pleased with the competition-wide response since the original sanctions were announced.

“All clubs have acted responsibly to remove players from the field for head injury assessments and we hope and expect that will continue,” Greenberg said.

“These penalties are another reminder to all clubs that player safety is vitally important and we will take a tough stand against any breach of the head injury assessment rules.”