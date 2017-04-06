NRL finalises concussion fines handed out following Round 3

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

The NRL has today finalised fines against three clubs for breaches of the head injury protocol related to incidents taking place in Round 3 this year.

After originally the three clubs fines totalling $350,000 outright in a breach notice on March 20, the NRL has suspended $200,000 worth of those fines.

The Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights will be fined a total of $150,000 up front, but may have to pay more if they breach the rules again.

The Titans have been fined $50,000 with a further $100,000 fine suspended for incidents involving Kane Elgey and Ryan Simpkins.

The Dragons were fined $50,000 with another $50,000 suspended for an incident involving Josh Dugan, and the same punishment was levelled at the Knights regarding an incident involving Brendan Elliot.

The NRL stated that it made the decision to suspended part of the fine for all three clubs and none had previously made any breach of the head injury rules.

They will have to pay the suspended portion of the fine if they commit another breach of the head injury rules within the next 12 months.

“These penalties are another reminder to all clubs that player safety is vitally important and we will take a tough stand against any breach of the head injury assessment rules,” said NRL CEO Todd Greenberg.

Greenberg emphasised that the NRL was not placing any question on the quality and commitment of the medical staff involved, but emphasised the difficulties involved in their work.

“We acknowledge the difficult job they face in the modern game and we are exploring ways to provide more support to our medical officers,” he said.

Greenberg said that, since the breach notices were issued, all NRL clubs had responded well and treated head injuries appropriately.

“All clubs have acted responsibly to remove players from the field for head injury assessments and we hope and expect that will continue,” he said.

The three clubs charged have the option of taking their case to the NRL Appeals Committee if do not wish to accept their punishment.