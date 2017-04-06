NRL Round 6 Predictions (Part 1): Can the undermanned Panthers keep firing?

Round 6 of the 2017 NRL season kicks off with the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters meeting at Suncorp Stadium.



Brisbane Broncos versus Sydney Roosters

Thursday, 6 April

Kick-off: 8:00pm at Suncorp Stadium

Two teams coming off last start losses, the Broncos and Roosters will be looking to prevent the start of a losing streak when they clash to open Round 6 of the 2017 NRL season.

Brisbane were lethargic last week and thought they could hold onto their seven point lead as if it were a 30 point bowout.

Despite the conditions, the Broncos played quite awfully. Crucially, they made little territory in the second half, and even when they went down showed little spark in attack.

The Roosters were also guilty of playing in second gear last weekend. It was only when they went down by six points to Manly that they actually ran at the line with any sort of aggression to score the game-tying try. That try wouldn’t prove to be enough as Manly struck with little time remaining to hand the Chooks their only loss this season.

Dylan Napa suffered an ankle injury and is replaced by Isaac Liu in the starting team. Kane Evans joins the bench.

The Broncos will again be unchanged but Jordan Kahu may miss the match due to the birth of his child and James Roberts has an ongoing hamstring complaint. This is an evenly matched contest but I like the Roosters here.

They have more attacking punch and even if the Broncos get out to a lead I think they’ll be able to come back at them twice as hard. Brisbane possess excellent defense but it’s not impenetrable.

Prediction: Roosters by 4.

Newcastle Knights versus Canterbury Bulldogs

Friday, 7 April

Kick-off: 6:00pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Newcastle put in an incredibly spirited performance with little football last weekend against the Sharks to fall just short. The team is this week strengthened by the return of Nathan Ross from injury with Jacob Gagan dropping out.

The Bulldogs got a much needed win last weekend against the Broncos to silence their critics. That helped to ease the pressure on coach Des Hasler, who put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension this week. Moses Mbye returns from suspension with Matt Frawley on an extended bench.

The conditions in Sydney last weekend make it difficult to assess the Bulldogs performance but they showed enormous determination and fight. I liked the play of Matt Frawley. It would have been an incredibly gutsy move from Des Hasler to not start Mbye in this match, but one which would have not have been unwarranted in my eyes.

If the Dogs aren’t on their game, the Knights have the weapons to be able to put them to the sword in this one. But the switch may have been flicked for the Dogs and with good news off the field, they’ll have another win.

Prediction: Bulldogs by 8.



Penrith Panthers versus South Sydney Rabbitohs

Friday, 7 April

Kick-off: 8:05pm at Pepper Stadium

What a week it has been for Penrith. They were thumped by Melbourne by 24 points after having an enormous amount of possession and territory in that game. To make matters worse, three of their players including captain Matt Moylan enjoyed the Melbourne nightlife a little too much. The offenders Moylan, Waqa Blake and Peta Hiku are all suspended this week.

Tyrone Peachey has a fractured rib and will be out for some time so that makes a total of four changes for the Panthers who bring in Dylan Edwards, Malakai Watene Zelezniak, Michael Oldfield and Sitaleki Akauola. The Bunnies were so-so in their performance against the Cowboys.

After an inspired start to the game, their intensity dropped and the points flowed for the Cowboys. In the second half, with ample football they failed to capitalise. This has been the case in their last 2 performances, where they have only scored 6 points in each.

This was going to be one of the easiest matches to pick until team news on Tuesday afternoon. All of the outs at Penrith will be upsetting to the team, but I’m not sure if the Bunnies have the overall quality to capitalise.

Prediction: Penrith by 6.

Manly Sea Eagles versus St George Illawarra Dragons

Saturday, 8 April

Kick-off: 3:00pm at Lottoland

Manly earned a sensational victory last weekend against one of the competitions elite teams and will be looking to back that up this weekend against the surprise packet Dragons.

Manly wanted last weeks victory much more than their opponent and this was evident in their back-slapping and group hugging after every Roosters dropped ball and error. It was great to watch.

The Dragons put in a clinical first half against a sloppy Wests Tigers and really didn’t have to do much in the second period as the Tigers looked as though they were running in mud uphill with 20kg on their backs that’s how unconditioned they appeared.

Manly make no changes this weekend. For the Dragons, they unfortunately lose Josh Dugan to a hamstring injury. This has prompted a positional restructure with Jason Nightingale moving to fullback, Kurt Mann to wing and Euan Aitken who returns to the side does so at centre. This will be a great game of football to kick off Saturday’s proceedings. It is too hard to pass up Manly at home in the form they are in: the Eagles to swoop.

Prediction: Manly by 10.