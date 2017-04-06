Scorelines and winners, NRL predictions for Round 6

Normally I don’t do predictions and stick to the top tens, but this week I’m going to have a go and see how it works.

With another interesting week in the NRL including the signing of Ivan Cleary to the Tigers and Des Hasler remaining at the Bulldogs this may prove an interesting week for the game.

With these predictions, I’m going to be very bold and even try to pick the score, not just the winner or margin.

If you think I’m crazy go ahead and tell me but remember these are just an educated guess – or uneducated, which ever way you look at it!

Broncos versus Roosters

With both teams coming off very disappointing losses in the last round against teams that they both easily should have beat, both teams are looking redemption.

With the home ground advantage and the Roosters losing a bit of their crow, the Broncos should prove to strong for the chooks and just get away with it.

14-8 Broncos

Knights versus Bulldogs

This may prove an interesting game and might be the upset of the week. Now the pressure is off the Bulldogs with Hasler resigning until the end of the 2019 season, there is little need to for the dogs to play with any real passion.

My guess is that they will take this game too lightly and underestimate the Knights who almost bumped off the premiers last week. So this should be a close one, so I’m going out on a limb here.

20-18 Knights

Penrith versus Rabbitohs

With Penrith having the wind in their sails knocked out of them by the Storm and the Rabbitohs easily going down to the Cowboys last week, this is really anybody’s game.

With the Rabbitohs’ inability to take control of the match and their lacklustre performance of late, the Panthers will recover well and take this game without any real problems – being that the Bunnies are one of my teams I hope I’m dead wrong.

24-12 Penrith

Sea Eagles versus Dragons

This could be a very good footy game, with both teams coming off good wins – the Sea Eagles ending the Roosters’ winning streak, and the Dragons giving Wests Tigers a hiding.

Both teams will be looking to continue their wining ways, but with the injury problems of the Dragons, Manly will prove too strong and take it away.

28-24 Manly

Titans versus Raiders

Both teams had disappointing second halves last week, the Raiders allowed the Eels to put on 18 points and the Titans lost their lead and the game to the Warriors. Both will be looking to bounce back.

My head says the Raiders but my heart says the Titans, but if I look at it with unbiased eyes then the Raiders would get the win.

18-12 Raiders

Cowboys versus Tigers

The Cowboys will tear the Tigers apart, with all the drama of the last week for the club, the new coach and the heavy loss at the hands of the Dragons and the road trip to Townsville in early April will prove far too much for the club.

The Cowboys are coming off a good win last week and with no travel this week this should be an easy win in what could be possibly a one-sided affair.

44-6 Cowboys

Warriors versus Eels

If only I had cable, oh well down to the sports bar. With Kieran Foran looking forward to playing his old club and the Warriors getting their spine stable again this should be a close game with the Warriors getting away with it.

Despite the Eels having a good second against the Raiders last week the Eels have not travelled well this year and this will not be in their favour.

20-10 Warriors

Storm versus Sharks

The Sunday Footy show ‘ten in the bin’ Panel said that the Melbourne road trip is the hardest in the game to do, and I tend to agree with this statement.

With the Storm undefeated playing in another home game and the Sharks barely getting it done against last year’s wooden spooners, the Sharks are in for a hard game with the Storm going to run right over them.

This most likely will be blow out and a try-scoring affair for the Storm.

50-6 Storm

Well there you have it Roarers, my predictions for this week, will see how I go and I might do it every week depending on how I go this week. Tell me what you think!